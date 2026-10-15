Russian Scientists Develop Blood Test For Early Detection Of Breast Cancer

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Scientists at Sechenov University have developed an experimental blood test system that identifies breast cancer with high sensitivity.

By measuring the concentrations of osteopontin, soluble VEGFR2, neuropilin-1, suPAR, and tenascin-C, researchers aim to detect the biological signals of inflammation, angiogenesis (new blood vessel formation), and active tumor growth.

Out of the 135 women in the study, 55 had confirmed breast cancer, allowing the experts to evaluate how effectively this combination of proteins distinguishes cancer patients from healthy individuals.

In internal testing, the model identified 96.4% of breast cancer cases.

The development does not replace mammography or other diagnostic methods, but in the future it could help doctors determine who needs further examination.

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