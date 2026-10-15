UDC, Carnegie Mellon Qatar Sign Mou To Advance Education, Research And Community Development

MENAFN - Gulf Times) United Development Company (UDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, to establish a framework for cooperation spanning education, scientific research, strategic studies and community development.

The agreement brings together UDC's experience in developing integrated destinations with CMU-Q's academic and research capabilities, creating opportunities to connect specialized knowledge with practical applications relevant to UDC's projects, programs and wider community. Areas of cooperation include scientific research and strategic studies, particularly in Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science, Business Administration and Information Systems.

Commenting on the partnership, President and Chief Executive Officer of UDC Yasser Salah Al Jaidah, said: "At UDC, we recognize that the development of successful destinations is driven not only by the quality of the places we create, but also by the knowledge, capabilities and innovation that support them. This MoU therefore provides UDC with a valuable platform to engage with Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar across areas that are increasingly relevant to the future of our business and communities. Through collaboration in research, education, knowledge exchange and student engagement, we can connect academic expertise with real-world opportunities and translate shared knowledge into practical value for UDC, CMU-Q and the wider community."

For his part, Professor Michael Trick, Dean of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar said: "Strategic partnerships bring together the deep knowledge of a university and the real-world expertise of industry, a combination that sparks innovation and shapes how we approach problem solving with our students. We are very pleased to work with UDC, and for our students to have opportunities to learn about the complex strategy behind building communities."

Beyond research and education, the MoU creates opportunities for the exchange of professional expertise and researchers, as well as joint conferences, seminars and specialized workshops. It also opens potential pathways for CMU-Q students to gain practical experience through internships, employment opportunities and participation in UDC community initiatives across The Pearl and Gewan Islands.

The collaboration may further leverage the wider academic resources of Carnegie Mellon University, including selected schools and research institutes in the United States.

United Development Company Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar Qatar Foundation