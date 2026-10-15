Syria To Rejoin IMF's Arab Group On November 1

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Syria will rejoin the Arab Group at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on November 1, after being part of the Russian Federation constituency since 2012, the Syrian Ministry of Finance said.

The announcement follows talks in Bangkok between Syrian Finance Minister Mohammed Yisr Barnieh and Central Bank of Syria Governor Mohammed Safwat Raslan and Ali Al Hosani, executive director of the IMF's Arab constituency, on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group.

The discussions focused on ongoing cooperation and joint projects between Syria and the IMF, particularly technical assistance and capacity building, as well as preparations for consultations under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement.

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