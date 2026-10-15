Probe of Rep. Ilhan Omar Aims to Strip Citizenship, Deport Her: Report
(MENAFN) The Trump administration’s investigation into Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is designed to build a case for revoking her U.S. citizenship and ultimately deporting her, a national financial newspaper reported Wednesday, citing U.S. officials and others familiar with the probe.
Investigators are scrutinizing how Omar gained citizenship after arriving from Somalia decades ago, along with the conduct of her late father, Nur Omar Mohamed, the newspaper said.
According to the report, Mohamed brought Omar and other relatives to the United States from a refugee camp in Kenya in 1995.
People familiar with the matter said the inquiry has branched in several directions, with authorities combing through the congresswoman’s immigration history and family records.
Federal agents searched Omar’s home in Washington, DC early Monday, roughly three weeks before midterm elections in which she is seeking re-election. The Justice Department said the enforcement action “is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.”
Sources familiar with the search said agents took several items from the residence, including Omar’s cellphone, notebooks, personal computers and passport. Only Omar and her husband were home at the time, the newspaper said.
Authorities have also issued more than a dozen subpoenas, including to some of Omar’s relatives, seeking testimony before a federal grand jury in Minnesota, a person familiar with the proceedings told the newspaper.
Omar condemned the search Monday, calling it an effort by the Trump administration to intimidate political opponents.
“Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement,” she wrote on the U.S. social media platform X, confirming her safety while adding “I will not be silenced.”
Investigators are scrutinizing how Omar gained citizenship after arriving from Somalia decades ago, along with the conduct of her late father, Nur Omar Mohamed, the newspaper said.
According to the report, Mohamed brought Omar and other relatives to the United States from a refugee camp in Kenya in 1995.
People familiar with the matter said the inquiry has branched in several directions, with authorities combing through the congresswoman’s immigration history and family records.
Federal agents searched Omar’s home in Washington, DC early Monday, roughly three weeks before midterm elections in which she is seeking re-election. The Justice Department said the enforcement action “is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.”
Sources familiar with the search said agents took several items from the residence, including Omar’s cellphone, notebooks, personal computers and passport. Only Omar and her husband were home at the time, the newspaper said.
Authorities have also issued more than a dozen subpoenas, including to some of Omar’s relatives, seeking testimony before a federal grand jury in Minnesota, a person familiar with the proceedings told the newspaper.
Omar condemned the search Monday, calling it an effort by the Trump administration to intimidate political opponents.
“Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement,” she wrote on the U.S. social media platform X, confirming her safety while adding “I will not be silenced.”
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