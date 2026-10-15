Fire Erupts at Albania’s Education Ministry Amid Student Protests
(MENAFN) A fire broke out inside Albania’s Education Ministry on Wednesday as student demonstrations in the capital, Tirana, continued for a second day, while police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowds, according to reports.
Several demonstrators reportedly climbed over a wall to enter the ministry’s premises, while flames were visible through a window on the building’s second floor.
The protesters began assembling outside the ministry at approximately 11 am local time (0900GMT), drawing a larger crowd than the previous day.
Demonstrators erected a barricade using metal railings, set rubbish bins and street advertising materials alight, and hurled stones and other objects toward police officers.
Thick black smoke subsequently rose from the ministry building. Fire crews arrived to tackle the blaze as confrontations continued on surrounding streets.
The European Union Delegation to Albania voiced concern about the growing unrest and called for an investigation into allegations that police had used excessive force against demonstrators and journalists.
“We take note of the allegations of excessive violence by the police against protestors and journalists,” the delegation said, stressing that law enforcement measures must remain proportionate and uphold fundamental rights.
The delegation also called on all parties to ease tensions, emphasizing that constructive dialogue offered the best path toward resolving the situation.
Several demonstrators reportedly climbed over a wall to enter the ministry’s premises, while flames were visible through a window on the building’s second floor.
The protesters began assembling outside the ministry at approximately 11 am local time (0900GMT), drawing a larger crowd than the previous day.
Demonstrators erected a barricade using metal railings, set rubbish bins and street advertising materials alight, and hurled stones and other objects toward police officers.
Thick black smoke subsequently rose from the ministry building. Fire crews arrived to tackle the blaze as confrontations continued on surrounding streets.
The European Union Delegation to Albania voiced concern about the growing unrest and called for an investigation into allegations that police had used excessive force against demonstrators and journalists.
“We take note of the allegations of excessive violence by the police against protestors and journalists,” the delegation said, stressing that law enforcement measures must remain proportionate and uphold fundamental rights.
The delegation also called on all parties to ease tensions, emphasizing that constructive dialogue offered the best path toward resolving the situation.
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