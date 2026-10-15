Minister Of Labour Inaugurates Lusail University Career Fair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri yesterday inaugurated the fourth edition of the Career Fair organised by Lusail University over two days, with the participation of more than 60 employers from the government and private sectors.

Participating entities represent the education, energy, industry, finance and business sectors, as well as charitable organisations and law firms. The Ministry of Labour is participating in the fair, represented by the National Manpower Recruitment Department and the Qualifying and Skills Development Department, as part of its ongoing efforts to raise graduates' awareness of the specialisations in demand in the labour market and guide them towards career pathways suited to their academic qualifications and professional skills.

These efforts align with the objectives of the Nationalisation Plan and the National Strategy for an Effective and Highly Productive Workforce 2024-2030, which seeks to build a pool of qualified and competitive national talent capable of contributing to the growth of the national economy.

Through the Ministry's pavilion at the fair, the Qualifying and Skills Development Department is providing information on the workshops, initiatives, programmes and training courses offered by the Ministry to prepare Qatari graduates and children of Qatari women seeking employment. It is also guiding students towards academic specialisations that meet labour market needs and enhancing their readiness to compete for job opportunities across key economic sectors.

Director of the National Manpower Recruitment Department at the Ministry of Labour Afrah Al Athbah, said that the Ministry's participation in Lusail University's Career Fair reflected its commitment to achieving nationalisation targets by aligning educational outcomes with labour market needs and guiding national talent towards promising specialisations and employment opportunities across various sectors. She added that this was in line with the directives of His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar to increase Qataris' participation in the labour market, invest in their capabilities and empower them to contribute effectively to national development.

She added that the Ministry's participation aimed to familiarise students and graduates with the employment opportunities available in the labour market and enable them to explore different career pathways, helping them make career choices that matched their qualifications and aspirations.

Director of Student Life at Lusail University Talila Al Kuwari, said that the University attached particular importance to the Career Fair, emphasising its commitment to providing students with a complete educational experience, from enrolment and their academic journey through to graduation, while also opening up professional opportunities for students and graduates.

Al Kuwari also stressed the University's commitment to providing full support to participants to ensure the success of the event and the achievement of its objectives. She noted that the University recognised the importance of building bridges between the academic and professional sectors through education and communication.