Morgan Freeman's Iconic World Cup Suit Takes Centre Stage At Hospitality Qatar 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A suit worn by Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 attracted attention at Hospitality Qatar 2026, offering visitors a glimpse into the craftsmanship and cultural inspiration behind one of the tournament's memorable moments.

Designed and produced by Qatar-based bespoke tailoring brand Suits and Boots, the suit is being showcased at the company's stand at the exhibition, highlighting the contribution of local businesses to the country's landmark sporting event.

The replica on display reflects the original design worn by Freeman during the opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium, where the acclaimed actor appeared alongside Qatari cultural figures to deliver a message of unity and shared humanity.

For Agha Qasim Hussain, Founder and CEO of Suits and Boots, and his brother Agha Akbar Hussain, CEO of Integral Services, the project remains one of the proudest achievements of their business journey.

“It was a privilege. It was exciting. It was something we were all really proud of,” they told The Peninsula, describing the opportunity to dress the internationally renowned actor as a memorable milestone for the company.

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The brothers said their design was selected from several options presented for Freeman to wear during the ceremony. They regard the selection as recognition of the quality and creativity of their work.

The suit's design incorporated an element inspired by the traditional Qatari winter shawl, creating a distinctive blend of local cultural identity and contemporary tailoring.

The garment was made from 100% wool, with the fabric sourced from Kashmir, and produced through the company's bespoke tailoring process. The brothers said such a hand-stitched suit typically requires 30 working days to complete.

The retail price of the specially tailored suit was more than QR10,000, although its significance to the company extends beyond its commercial value.

The display at Hospitality Qatar provides an opportunity for visitors to appreciate the craftsmanship behind the garment and the role of Qatari-based enterprises in supporting major international events.

At Hospitality Qatar 2026, the company is participating as the event's official uniform partner, continuing a longstanding association with Qatar's exhibition industry.