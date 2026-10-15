Paylater Partners With Visa's Cybersource On Processing Payments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: PayLater, Qatar's first buy now, pay later provider licensed by the Qatar Central Bank, today announced a strategic partnership with Visa to bring Visa's Cybersource into its payments infrastructure.

The partnership follows the memorandum of understanding signed by PayLater and Visa at Web Summit Qatar in February 2026.

The agreement was signed on behalf of PayLater by Mr. Mohammed Al-Delaimi, Co-Founder and Board Member, in the presence of Dr. Devid Jegerson, Chief Executive Officer. It was signed on behalf of Visa by Luca Bianconi, Vice President and Country Manager for Visa in Qatar, in the presence of Mr. Fadi Moukaddem, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar at Visa.

Through Cybersource, PayLater will draw on Visa's payment security, fraud prevention and transaction control capabilities, supporting a protected payments experience for shoppers across the PayLater application.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Devid Jegerson, Chief Executive Officer of PayLater, said:“Payments infrastructure is the foundation on which shopper trust is built. Partnering with Visa through Cybersource brings Visa's security and fraud prevention capabilities into our payments experience, and gives PayLater the scale and resilience to support our next phase of growth in Qatar. This is the first step in our strategic partnership with Visa, and there is more to come.”

Luca Bianconi, Vice President and Country Manager for Visa in Qatar, said:“As digital commerce continues to evolve, consumers and businesses alike expect payment experiences that are secure, seamless and reliable. Through Cybersource, Visa is helping organizations access the technology, security capabilities and global expertise they need to scale with confidence. We are pleased to support PayLater as it continues its growth journey and contributes to the development of Qatar's digital payments ecosystem.”

About PayLater

PayLater is Qatar's first buy now, pay later provider licensed by the Qatar Central Bank. PayLater enables shoppers to split their purchases into installments with 0% interest and no hidden fees, in line with Sharia principles.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.