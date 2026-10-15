Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (October 15-17, 2026)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Taibat Olaniyan | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As October brings pleasant weather to Qatar, it becomes a perfect excuse to step out and enjoy the season.

From Angham's live concert and an evening of award-winning film music to beachside fun at 974 Beach and Fuwairit, there is something for everyone to enjoy this weekend. Families can also explore interactive museum activities, while sports enthusiasts can catch exciting competitions across the country.

Read on to know more

QTRI Old Doha Port Aquathlon and National Aquathlon Championship 2026

October 17, 2026 | 4:30am - 9am

Mina District, Old Doha Port

Set aside a day for sport, endurance, and community at the QTRI Old Doha Port Aquathlon 2026, bringing together athletes of different ages and abilities for an exciting sporting challenge in a stunning waterfront setting.

This year's event features the National Aquathlon Championship, where Qatar's top athletes compete at a national level, alongside youth and younger participants encouraged to embrace an active lifestyle and discover the joy of sport.

Families, spectators, and supporters are invited to cheer on participants and celebrate their achievements in an energetic atmosphere that promotes perseverance, healthy living, and sporting spirit. For details, click here

Oscar Race: An Evening of Academy-Award Music

October 17, 2026 | 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Qatar National Convention Center

Conductor Frank Strobel, a pioneer of the film-in-concert genre, in cooperation with the Europäische FilmPhilharmonie – EFP, leads the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra through the music behind some of cinema's most unforgettable moments, narrated by Manfred Callsen.

Celebrate the magic of cinema through the sweeping desert landscapes of Lawrence of Arabia, the iconic chariot race in Ben-Hur, the time-travelling adventure of Back to the Future, and the bittersweet romance of La La Land.

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of beloved film scores and timeless melodies brought to life through a spectacular live musical performance. For details and tickets priced at QR200, click here

Festival of Vacation and Fun

October 16, 2026 | 3pm-7pm

974 Beach

Attend a special beach day for fun, creativity and smiles featuring a variety of creative and recreational activities designed for children in a safe, family-friendly atmosphere

Featuring various activities, including arts and craft, inflatables, bubble show and face painting, families and residents can enjoy at this a community event put together by the Ministry of Municipality.

Check here for more info:

Angham Concert

October 16, 2026 | Doors open 8pm, starts 9pm

Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) - Al Mayassa Theater

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of music, emotion, and elegance with Angham, one of the Arab world's most iconic voices, as she performs her greatest hits live.

A spectacular night filled with timeless melodies and powerful performances awaits you celebrating the artistry and legacy of this legendary Arab singer.

Buy your tickets today here:

Fuwairit Break

October 17, 2026

Fuwairit Kite Resort

A themed weekend family retreat with activities for kids, water and desert sports, live entertainment and beach volleyball tournments. While the weekend beach party is accessible to 21 years and above, the beach activities are open for all. Tickets priced at QR15 can be bought from here:

Family Exploration Journey

October 17, 2026 | 9am - 7pm

National Museum of Qatar's (NMoQ)

This event is for families wishing to embark on an interactive adventure through the National Museum of Qatar's (NMoQ) galleries and family exhibits.

There are fun and engaging activities for children as they explore the opportunity to develop their problem-solving skills while discovering more about Qatar's environment, heritage, and rich cultural traditions.

This experience is suitable for children aged 6 to 12, accompanied by their families

No prior registration is required. For more information, visit this link:

Qom'a Workshop

Every Thursday and Saturday until 7 November 2026

Session 1: 2-3pm

Session 2: 3-4pm

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

Qom'a aims to break the Guinness World Record by bringing together the largest and most diverse group of participants to collaborate on a single sculpture.

This large-scale community art initiative invites 20,000 participants from across Qatar to come together and create one collective artwork using papier-mâché.

The sculpture will be crafted from palm shreddings and old catalogues from Mathaf, transforming these materials into a unique work of art.

For more details on Qom'a, click here

Contemporary Design Mediums: Wool Workshop

Until October 22, 2026 | Sat 11am – 5pm; Sun-Thurs: 5.30-8.30pm

Liwan and Materials Lab (VCUarts)

The first day of this hands-on workshop introduces participants to the fundamentals of manual wool processing, exploring how raw wool can be transformed into a workable material using simple, affordable, non-industrial tools.

The session will cover the initial stages of preparation, including shearing and skirting to distinguish usable from unusable wool, followed by hand washing, drying, and carding to open the fibers and prepare them for spinning and felting.

Registration fee is 450QAR. For more details, click here

Qatar Healthcare Transformation Summit 2026

Until October 16, 2026 | 10am - 8pm

Qatar National Convention Center

QMED 2026 brings together healthcare professionals, industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore the latest advancements shaping the future of healthcare.

Featuring an exhibition, expert-led conferences, panel discussions, and masterclasses, QMED covers key areas including medical technology, artificial intelligence, telemedicine, precision medicine, and digital healthcare.

For more details, click here