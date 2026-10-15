CRA Announces Onboarding Of Google Cloud To QIX

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) announced the onboarding of Google Cloud as a new member of the Qatar Internet Exchange (QIX), marking a significant milestone in the expansion of Qatar's national internet infrastructure.

QIX is a government-supported, non-profit initiative that advances the internet ecosystem in the State of Qatar. It serves as a central interconnection hub, linking internet service providers, content providers, educational institutions, and government and enterprise entities, enabling the efficient local exchange of internet traffic.

Google Cloud is a global leader in cloud technology, providing infrastructure, platform capabilities, and AI-driven solutions that help organisations in Qatar and globally transform their digital operations. Through its extensive content delivery infrastructure, it enables secure and efficient access to digital services for users and organisations worldwide.

Through this collaboration, QIX members will benefit from improved local access to Google Cloud services, reduced latency, and enhanced network performance. Localising traffic exchange is expected to deliver faster and more reliable digital services for Service Providers, enterprises, and end users across Qatar.

Commenting on the announcement, Director of Technical Affairs at CRA and Chair of the QIX Steering Committee, Ali Al-Suwaidi, stated,“The onboarding of Google Cloud represents an important step in the evolution of the Qatar Internet Exchange. Welcoming a global cloud provider strengthens QIX's role as critical national internet infrastructure, enhances traffic localisation, and improves network performance. This milestone reflects our continued commitment to building a resilient, high-performance internet ecosystem that supports Qatar's digital transformation objectives.”

Regional General Manager – Qatar, Oman, Bahrain & Iraq, Google Cloud, Ghassan Kosta, said,“Joining the Qatar Internet Exchange marks a significant step in our commitment to enhancing the digital experience for our customers and partners in Qatar.

“By localising traffic exchange, we are ensuring faster, more reliable access to Google Cloud's suite of services and AI technologies. This move not only optimises network performance but also supports the Qatar National Vision 2030 by contributing to a more robust and resilient national digital infrastructure.”

The addition of Google Cloud reinforces QIX's position as a trusted interconnection platform for global cloud and content providers serving the Qatari market. It is also expected to encourage broader participation from government entities, enterprises, academic institutions, and research networks, contributing to a more interconnected and resilient digital ecosystem.

This milestone aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 by strengthening national digital infrastructure, enabling innovation, and supporting the development of a knowledge-based economy.