Awqaf Ministry Publishes First Critical Edition Of 'Al-Idah Fi Al-Tafsir'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has published the first critically edited edition of Al-Idah fi al-Tafsir, a Quranic exegesis by Imam Qawam al-Sunnah al-Isfahani, in a four-volume scholarly work aimed at enriching Quranic studies and providing researchers and students of Islamic sciences with a reliable academic reference.

The publication, issued through the Ministry's Department of Islamic Affairs, forms part of its ongoing efforts to preserve Islamic heritage, revive scholarly works and make authoritative Islamic sources more accessible to researchers, academics and students of knowledge.

The book was authored by Imam Qawam al-Sunnah Abu al-Qasim Ismail bin Muhammad al-Taymi al-Isfahani, who died in 535AH. A prominent scholar of the sixth century AH, he produced the work as an abridged version of his larger book, Al-Jami' fi al-Tafsir, with the aim of making its content easier to read and benefit from while avoiding excessive detail and repetition.

The work is distinguished by its clear style and scholarly methodology, drawing on the interpretation of the Quran through the Quran itself, the Prophetic Sunnah, the sayings of the Companions and Successors, and the views of leading scholars of independent legal reasoning.

These features give the book particular value for specialists and those interested in Quranic interpretation and Islamic studies. The new edition was prepared by a team of researchers under the supervision and review of Dar Ata'at al-Ilm. Published in four volumes, it includes comprehensive scholarly indexes to facilitate consultation and research.

The editorial work involved comparing the text against several early and complete manuscript copies, verifying and documenting Prophetic hadiths, explaining unfamiliar vocabulary, the text and preparing the necessary academic indexes. These measures were intended to produce a reliable edition that meets the requirements of scholarly research and academic study.

The Ministry said the edition underwent scientific review and proofreading by the Publications and Islamic Works Section of the Department of Islamic Affairs as part of its commitment to applying rigorous academic and technical standards to the publication of classical Islamic works.