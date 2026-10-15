Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Available At Health Centres

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The seasonal influenza vaccine is available free of charge at Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) health centres across Qatar, as part of efforts to protect individuals and communities from infectious diseases.

Vaccination remains a key pillar of disease prevention at every stage of life, from infancy to older adulthood. PHCC provides routine and seasonal vaccinations, as well as vaccines for travel, Hajj and Umrah, in accordance with the National Immunization Programme.

Executive Director of Preventive Health Department at PHCC, Dr. Hamad Al Mudahka emphasised the importance of raising awareness about vaccination and its role in protecting individual and community health.

He highlighted the department's commitment to promoting vaccine awareness through educational campaigns and outreach activities targeting all age groups.

Manager of Health Protection at PHCC, Dr. Khalid Elawad stressed the importance of ensuring access to vaccination services and enhancing public awareness of their benefits.

PHCC's immunisation programme covers vaccines against several diseases, including measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, hepatitis B, human papillomavirus (HPV), pneumococcal disease, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and meningococcal disease. Vaccine requirements depend on age, health status and approved recommendations.

The seasonal influenza vaccine is particularly important during the respiratory virus season.

PHCC recommends annual vaccination for everyone aged six months and older, with particular attention to groups at greater risk of complications, including young children, older adults, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases and healthcare workers.

As influenza virus strains change from season to season, annual vaccination helps reduce the severity of illness, complications and hospital admissions. The vaccine is available free of charge at PHCC health centres, with access arrangements following the procedures announced by individual centres.

PHCC emphasises that immunisation is not limited to childhood. While children must complete their recommended vaccination schedules, adolescents, adults, pregnant women and older people may also require vaccines according to their health conditions, risk factors, travel requirements and seasonal considerations.

Children who miss scheduled vaccine doses can receive catch-up vaccinations based on their age and immunisation history. Delayed doses should not prevent parents from completing their children's vaccination schedules.

PHCC operates 31 health centres across Qatar, supporting access to healthcare and preventive services. Its vaccination arrangements also help ensure appropriate assessments and the timely administration of recommended doses. Vaccination efforts complement the work of PHCC's Control of Communicable Diseases Team, which supports disease prevention, surveillance, awareness and healthcare professional training. These activities contribute to strengthening infection prevention and improving public understanding of communicable diseases.

With the influenza season underway, PHCC encourages eligible individuals to receive their annual flu vaccine, particularly those most vulnerable to complications. Vaccination protects individuals while helping safeguard families and the wider community by reducing the risk of serious illness and transmission.