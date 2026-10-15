Amir's Speech Highlighted Values That Italy And Qatar Profoundly Share, Says Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Italy's Ambassador to Qatar H E Paolo Toschi has commended the key priorities outlined by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in his address at the opening of the 55th session of the Shura Council, highlighting shared commitments between the two countries to regional stability, diplomatic dialogue, freedom of navigation and economic diversification.

“I would like to express my congratulations for the yearly address delivered by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the opening of the 55th session of the Shura Council, always an important institutional passage.

“His Highness's speech highlighted values that Italy and Qatar profoundly share, including the importance of regional stability, of diplomatic dialogue and of mediation based on the rule of law. Italy also sees freedom of navigation, as recalled by His Highness, as cornerstone of international law and of peaceful coexistence among nations, and remains committed to uphold it,” the Ambassador said.

He added that both Italy and Qatar are engaged in spurring economic growth through diversification and technological development, also through our flourishing bilateral trade and investments.

“These shared priorities reflect the strength of our partnership, underpinned by the friendship between H H the Amir and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni,” said Ambassador Toschi.

“The upcoming celebrations in Doha of the Italian National Day and Armed Forces Day on November 4 will offer a renewed opportunity to celebrate our longstanding bonds,” he added.