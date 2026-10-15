Qatar Leadership Centre To Host Third Edition Of Innovation Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Leadership Centre will host the third edition of its Leadership Innovation Forum on October 28, focusing on how strategic planning can help institutions sustain their performance beyond changes in leadership.

The forum will be held under the patronage of H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, chairperson of the center's board, and will bring together leaders, experts and specialists from various sectors.

The event will explore how organizations can establish long-term strategies, develop future leaders and build systems that ensure continuity as leadership changes.

Speaking at a press conference, Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari, the centre's public relations director, said the forum would provide a platform for dialogue and the exchange of expertise on leadership challenges and the demands facing institutions in the coming years.

He said effective leadership was not limited to achievements during an individual's tenure, but also involved building organizations capable of maintaining progress and delivering results after a leader's departure.

Al Kuwari added that institutional sustainability depended on clear strategic direction rather than simply accelerating the implementation of initiatives. He highlighted the importance of long-term planning, developing talent, applying knowledge and preparing the next generation of leaders.

The forum also aims to promote the concept of leadership legacy, focusing on the systems, capabilities and organisational practices leaders leave behind to enable their successors to continue developing their institutions. Al Kuwari said the center wanted the forum's outcomes to extend beyond theoretical discussions and produce practical ideas for workplaces, particularly in strategic priority-setting, talent development, governance and leadership succession.

The third edition builds on discussions at the previous two forums. The 2024 edition focused on leadership innovation, while the 2025 forum examined decision-making.

This year's event will address the institutional legacy leaders leave behind and how organizations can continue to achieve their objectives beyond individual tenures.

Professor Steven Wright, director of the Leadership Knowledgebase Department, said the forum would examine what enables institutions to remain successful after their founders and leaders leave.

He said Qatar's experience in building national institutions offered examples that could inform discussions on sustainability, governance and organisational culture.

The program will include workshops on strategic leadership for graduates of Qatar Leadership Centre, alongside discussions on the characteristics of exceptional leadership and the practices that enable institutions to maintain their objectives through leadership transitions.

The forum brings together graduates of the center and professionals from government, public and private sector organizations to exchange experiences and explore approaches to strengthening institutional effectiveness and resilience.