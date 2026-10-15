Crizac Launches Partner Growth Program To Help Counselling Partners Grow

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Crizac Limited, an AI-native student mobility platform partnering with international universities and education counsellors globally, today announced the Partner Growth Program (PGP), an initiative to help counselling partners grow their businesses.

Crizac launches Partner Growth Program to support counselling partners with marketing, training, and branding

Built especially for small and medium counselling businesses, PGP equips partners with ready-to-use marketing, structured counsellor training and certification, and professional branding under their own name, all through their existing Crizac login. The program is open to Crizac's network of 17,400+ registered counselling partners across 85+ countries.

Helping partners build stronger businesses

Counsellors devote their days to guiding students, managing applications, and handling the steady rhythm of follow-ups. As a result, they seldom have the bandwidth to work consistently on marketing and branding, which can mean missed opportunities to generate new leads and grow their business.

At the same time, they must stay abreast of destination policies, admissions processes, and industry shifts that rarely pause. Finding the time and resources for regular training and certification becomes a challenge of its own.

Crizac believes a platform is only as strong as the counselling partners it works with, and that its role is to contribute to their growth. PGP gives that belief practical form.

"Students trust their counsellor before they trust any university or any platform. That trust is earned one conversation at a time, and it is the most valuable thing in our industry," said Dr Vikash Agarwal, Managing Director, Crizac Limited. "Yet the counselling partners that earn it often have the least time and support to grow. A platform should grow with the partners that trust it, and PGP is our commitment to doing exactly that. When counselling partners grow stronger, students get better advice, and the whole system works better."

How PGP helps the Counselling Partners



Stay visible without a marketing team. Through the Marketing Studio, partners get ready-to-post content designed by Crizac and branded with their own name and contact details. A small business can keep its channels active and look as professional as a much larger one, at no cost. Stay current without losing time. Counsellors can earn Crizac-issued counselling certifications across study destinations at substantial discounts. Each one builds a substantial understanding of a country, from application to visa to loan and beyond, so partners can guide students and families through every step with clarity.

Together, these let partners spend less time on marketing and training logistics, and more time counselling.

"AI will not replace the counsellor. It will separate the counsellors who use it from those who do not," added Dishant Kharbanda, Chief Innovation Officer, Crizac Limited, and the author of Hacked by History: Seven secrets of Dominating the age of AI. "Students now arrive having already asked an AI where to study, what it will cost, and whether they will get a visa. A counsellor's value no longer lies in holding information. It lies in judgment, empathy, and accountability. We are building tools that handle the routine work for our partners, so they can spend more time on what only a human can do.“

Today's launch is the first chapter of PGP, not the full story. Crizac intends to keep adding new tools, training, and benefits to PGP, each shaped by what partners say they need most. Every addition will follow one simple test: if it helps a counsellor win a family's trust, serve a student better, or run a stronger business, it belongs in PGP. Partners who sign in today will get early access to new features.

Crizac partners can sign in to PGP at Link using their existing partner account. Counselling partners new to Crizac can register using the same link.

About Crizac Limited

Crizac Limited is an AI-native student mobility platform partnering with international universities and education counsellors globally, with 450+ institutions across the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, the USA, and Europe. Headquartered in Kolkata and listed on the NSE and BSE, Crizac is committed to ethical recruitment and tech-driven student success.

Disclaimer

Statements in this release about Crizac's future plans and direction, including the development of PGP and its work in technology and AI, are forward-looking, reflect current expectations, and are subject to change. They are not guarantees of any specific feature, offering, or timeline.