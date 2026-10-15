Saudi Coalition Downs Drone as Houthis Claim Riyadh Airport Strike
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition said early Thursday it had intercepted and destroyed a drone over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, the latest in a run of aerial attacks that have rattled the kingdom.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interception but gave no further details, including where the drone came from.
The announcement followed a claim by Yemen’s Houthi group, made hours earlier, that it had hit King Khalid International Airport in the capital with a ballistic missile. The group offered no information on casualties or damage.
On Wednesday, the coalition said it had shot down a Houthi-launched ballistic missile headed for Riyadh, after warning alerts sounded in the capital and in nearby Al-Kharj governorate.
The strikes have already taken a heavy toll. Ten attacks hit five Saudi airports between Oct. 5 and 11, killing 20 people, wounding hundreds and disrupting flights. King Khalid International Airport was targeted five times and accounted for 18 of the deaths.
The incidents reflect a sustained escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis since July, including attacks on civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen’s government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has held the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces since 2014.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interception but gave no further details, including where the drone came from.
The announcement followed a claim by Yemen’s Houthi group, made hours earlier, that it had hit King Khalid International Airport in the capital with a ballistic missile. The group offered no information on casualties or damage.
On Wednesday, the coalition said it had shot down a Houthi-launched ballistic missile headed for Riyadh, after warning alerts sounded in the capital and in nearby Al-Kharj governorate.
The strikes have already taken a heavy toll. Ten attacks hit five Saudi airports between Oct. 5 and 11, killing 20 people, wounding hundreds and disrupting flights. King Khalid International Airport was targeted five times and accounted for 18 of the deaths.
The incidents reflect a sustained escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis since July, including attacks on civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen’s government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has held the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces since 2014.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment