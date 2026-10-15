SLIM DIGIS 2.6 Sets New Benchmark For Sri Lanka's Digital Excellence

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) SLIM DIGIS 2.6 attracted more than 550 entries and opened to international participants for the first time, according to the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing.

The awards finale took place on 22 September 2026 at Monarch Imperial in Colombo under the theme“Mission to Extraordinary”. The programme recognised brands, agencies, campaigns and professionals working in digital marketing.

SLIM describes the entry total as the highest recorded for the awards. More than 70 industry experts evaluated submissions, with Shalendra Mendis serving as head of the jury.

The judging panel included professionals from marketing, advertising, digital services, business, technology and creative disciplines. Entries were assessed for creativity, strategy, use of technology, innovation and measurable results.

Opening the competition to overseas participants broadened the awards beyond its previous domestic scope. SLIM presents that change as an opportunity for Sri Lankan work to be considered alongside campaigns from other markets.

Chief guest Sandun Hapugoda, identified as Mastercard's country manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka, addressed digital transformation and the ways businesses connect with consumers and compete.

SLIM president Enoch Perera linked the expanded programme to providing opportunities for local marketers, brands and ideas to reach international audiences.

Vice president for events and sustainability Rajiv David highlighted digital marketing's role beyond a single communications channel and its contribution to relationships between businesses and consumers.

Mendis described the jury's work across the submissions, focusing on the combination of creative ideas, strategic planning and technology. Project chair Sirimevan Seneviratne identified international participation and the number of entries as features of this edition.

The September finale concluded the awards cycle with recognition of work across the digital marketing industry. SLIM's stated ambition is to develop the platform further and expand opportunities for Sri Lankan professionals to engage with international markets through future competitions.