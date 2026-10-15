David Pieris Group Strengthens Compliance And Good Practices Among Product & Services Providers

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) David Pieris Group (DPG), one of Sri Lanka's leading diversified conglomerates, continues to strengthen its commitment to responsible business practices by investing in the development and awareness of its key product & services providers. As part of this ongoing commitment, the group organised an Awareness, Compliance & DPG Good Practices for approximately 70 outsourced service providers, including company owners and responsible representatives.

With a presence across multiple sectors, DPG recognises that maintaining high standards across its operations requires strong collaboration with its product & services providers and business partners. The programme was organised as part of DPG's efforts to take its product & services providers relationships and operational standards to the next level, by enhancing awareness, strengthening accountability and promoting a shared culture of compliance, quality, safety and sustainability.

The programme focused on strengthening participants' understanding of the legal, statutory, contractual and operational responsibilities associated with providing services to DPG. It also provided a common platform to communicate DPG's expectations relating to compliance, quality, health and safety, environmental management, human resources, security, finance and administration, sustainability and other workplace requirements.

Key areas covered during the programme included Labour Laws and Wages Board Requirements, Legal Responsibilities of Contractors, Environmental and Waste Management, Human Resources Practices, Health & Safety, Security Requirements, Workers' Compensation Insurance (WCI), Sustainability and Finance & Administration Requirements.

A panel discussion further enhanced the programme by providing participants with an opportunity to clarify important issues, share experiences and exchange views on practical workplace requirements.

The initiative marks another step in David Pieris Group's ongoing journey to elevate its product & services providers. partnerships and build a stronger culture of compliance, quality, safety, sustainability and responsible business practices across its ecosystem.