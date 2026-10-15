JAT Lifestyle Studio Partners With Michael Jackson Tribute Show

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) JAT Lifestyle Studio has joined City of Dreams Sri Lanka as the Powered By Partner for This Is Michael: Relive the Legend, scheduled for 8 and 9 November 2026.

The production pays tribute to Michael Jackson's music and stage performances, with Lenny Jay leading a show combining live vocals, choreography, costumes and concert production.

JAT Holdings' partnership connects its furniture and interior-solutions business with the entertainment event. Selected Herman Miller products are expected to feature in the company's on-site presence, allowing audiences to view part of the Lifestyle Studio portfolio.

The studio supplies furniture and interior products for residential, workplace and commercial environments. Its portfolio includes Herman Miller, which forms part of the planned display associated with the show.

JAT Holdings sales and marketing director Dilshan Rodrigo linked the partnership to bringing the studio's design offering into another setting and engaging audiences attending the performance.

City of Dreams Sri Lanka's Kamal Munasinghe described the collaboration as part of the destination's combination of hospitality, entertainment, culture and lifestyle. Munasinghe is identified as senior vice president for Colombo hotels at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and general manager of Cinnamon Life.

Dileep Mudadeniya, identified as John Keells Leisure's senior vice president for global alliances and partnerships and John Keells Group's head of corporate affairs, connected such collaborations with efforts to develop Colombo's visitor appeal.

The organisers describe the tribute production as having performed in more than 25 countries and over 60 cities in 2026.

For JAT, the arrangement forms part of plans to raise awareness of Lifestyle Studio and the international brands within its portfolio among residential and commercial customers.