Sri Lanka's Biggest Oktoberfest Returns To City Of Dreams Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) City of Dreams Sri Lanka will host Oktoberfest at The Podium from 21 to 24 October 2026, with tickets advertised at Rs.9,800 nett for a Bavarian buffet and live entertainment.

Slipping Chairs is scheduled to perform on all four nights, joined by a different act each evening. Cold Sweat opens the programme on 21 October, followed by Black on 22 October and Pop Culture on 23 October. Magic Box Mix Up is scheduled for the final night on 24 October.

The organisers identify Commercial Bank as the event's sponsor. Their announcement places the food and music programme at the centre of the four-night celebration in Colombo.

The buffet is advertised as including Schweinshaxe pork knuckle, grilled Leberkäse and German sausages, with Weisswurst and Cheese Krainer among the varieties listed.

Other dishes include Obatzda cheese dip served with freshly baked pretzels, alongside Apfelstrudel for dessert. The programme also advertises beverages as part of the wider Oktoberfest offering.

The nightly change in accompanying performers gives each date a separate line-up while retaining Slipping Chairs throughout the event. The organisers describe the band's appearance as exclusive to City of Dreams Sri Lanka during this Oktoberfest season.

The ticket announcement specifies the buffet and live entertainment as included in the advertised price. Tickets and further information are available by calling 077 962 8132.

The four dates provide separate opportunities to attend the programme, with the final evening bringing Magic Box Mix Up and Slipping Chairs together to close the celebrations.