Delmege Insurance Brokers Retains No. 1 Position For Third Consecutive Year

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Delmege Insurance Brokers reports retaining first place in Sri Lanka's insurance-broker rankings for 2025, its third consecutive year at the top, citing figures from the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka.

The company reports gross written premium of Rs.6.3 billion and an overall market share of 9.37 per cent among 83 registered insurance brokers. Its announcement identifies 2023, 2024 and 2025 as the three years covered by the ranking.

Managing director of Vallibel One PLC Dinusha Bhaskaran linked the result to the broking team's work and its relationships with clients and insurance and reinsurance partners.

Delmege chief executive Sidantha Karunaratne also attributed the reported performance to employees, customers and longstanding industry relationships. He identified strengthening the company's capabilities and services as priorities following the result.

The business provides insurance and reinsurance broking services alongside risk advice for clients. Its announcement also highlights professional awards received by chief operating officer Chathura Kehelpannala.

These include the Best Health Insurance Adviser award for the Asia and MENA region at the Global Insurance Excellence Awards 2025 and the Niranjan Nagendra Memorial Award for Insurance Broker Professional of the Year at the Sri Lanka Insurance Brokers Association Awards 2024.

The company included accounts from two corporate clients. JAT Holdings group human resources manager Sudath Silva described support in arranging employee medical insurance, while GP Garments chief finance and compliance officer Patrice Jermann referred to a relationship lasting more than a decade.

Both accounts were presented as client endorsements accompanying Delmege's announcement of the ranking.