Azerbaijan Produces 19.9M Tons Of Oil, 37.9 Bcm Of Gas In Nine Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan produced 19.9 million tons of oil, including condensate, and 37.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas in January-September 2026, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Energy.

Of the total oil and condensate output, 11.8 million tons came from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, 2.6 million tons from Shah Deniz and 0.4 million tons from the Absheron field. SOCAR accounted for 5.1 million tons.

A total of 15.5 million tons of oil and condensate were exported during the reporting period. Of this volume, 14.2 million tons were supplied by the consortium, 0.8 million tons by SOCAR and 0.5 million tons by JOCAP.

Over the first nine months of the year, crude oil production averaged 446,000 barrels per day, while condensate output averaged 101,000 barrels per day. Combined oil and condensate production averaged 547,000 barrels per day. Oil refining amounted to 4.5 million tons during the reporting period.

Natural gas production totaled 37.9 billion cubic meters in January-September. Shah Deniz accounted for 20.6 bcm, ACG for 10.8 bcm, SOCAR for 5.3 bcm, and Absheron for 1.2 bcm.

Gas exports reached 18.4 bcm during the period. Europe received 8.6 bcm, Türkiye 7 bcm, including 4.2 bcm via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), Georgia 1.6 bcm, and Syria 1.2 bcm.

Since the ACG and Shah Deniz fields began production through October 1, 2026, Azerbaijan has produced nearly 684.5 million tons of oil and condensate and 540 bcm of natural gas.

ACG has produced 629.5 million tons of oil and 254.7 bcm of gas, while Shah Deniz has yielded nearly 55 million tons of condensate and 285.3 bcm of gas. Over the same period, Azerbaijan exported 682.5 million tons of oil and 206.4 bcm of natural gas.