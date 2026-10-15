Total Compliance Tracking Unveils Powerful AI Capabilities At 2026 PCI Europe Community Meeting

Security and Compliance Leader Introduces AI Capabilities That Will "Make Compliance Management Suck Less"

- Adam Goslin, Founder, TCT

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) says that its mission is to make compliance management suck less. Founder Adam Goslin is unveiling new AI capabilities to accomplish that mission at the annual PCI SSC Europe Community Meeting in Edinburgh, Scotland, 20-22 October.

At this year's event, TCT will introduce its powerful artificial intelligence capabilities that have been built into the TCT Portal. Driven by customer feedback and developed using a rigorous, security-focused approach, Goslin says these updates reflect TCT's core identity as practitioners serving practitioners.

Conference attendees can also attend TCT's scheduled TechTalk, titled "Level Up Your PCI Compliance with Intelligent Automation," which will demonstrate how TCT Portal helps complex organizations eliminate manual friction and streamline compliance workflows.

"This is our fourth year at the Europe Community Meeting," said Goslin. "We're excited to reconnect with people who are becoming old friends, make new connections, and demonstrate how intelligent automation makes managing compliance suck less for complex organizations."

In addition to its booth presence, TCT is co-hosting a Wednesday cocktail event with LHC Advisors.“Anyone is welcome to hang out with the crew and have a couple of cocktails. There will be a very cool, friendly atmosphere to regroup, make new friends, and network,” said Goslin.

Visitors to the TCT vendor booth will also find a wealth of information about TCT's compliance management platform, TCT Portal.

The 2026 Europe Community Meeting is operated by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), a global forum that brings together payment industry stakeholders to develop and drive adoption of Data Security Standards and resources for safe payments worldwide. The conference is an annual three-day event for professionals in the payments industry. The event will bring together payment card security experts, Assessors, Merchants, ISOs and other interested parties from all over the world to discuss everything from AI to preventing data breaches.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people - incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organises every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labour in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The TCT consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT's compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it's like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages (via TCT Portal) for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, ISO, DORA, NIST CSF, and dozens of other standards.

Todd Coshow

Total Compliance Tracking

800-561-5445

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Total Compliance Tracking Unveils Powerful AI Capabilities at 2026 PCI Europe Community Meeting News Provided By Total Compliance Tracking, LLC October 15, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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