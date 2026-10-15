WTM London 2026 Highlights The Growing Importance Of Digital Connectivity In Global Travel

WTM London 2026 brings global travel professionals together, highlighting the growing role of digital connectivity and technology in the international travel industry.

Simigo highlights the importance of digital connectivity for international travelers, helping them prepare to stay connected throughout their journeys.

Simigo highlights new opportunities for travel businesses to integrate digital connectivity into the international travel experience and offer eSIM services to their customers.

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As WTM London 2026 brings global travel professionals together, Simigo highlights the role of digital connectivity in international travel.

- Simigo TeamNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the global travel industry prepares to meet at WTM London 2026, Simigo is highlighting the growing importance of digital connectivity throughout the international travel experience.Taking place from November 3 to 5 at ExCeL London, WTM London brings together travel professionals, tourism organizations, airlines, hospitality providers, travel technology companies, and business decision-makers from around the world.Technology is playing an increasingly important role in how travel is planned, managed, and experienced. As travelers rely more heavily on mobile services, connectivity has become a practical consideration for both travelers and the businesses serving them.Digital Connectivity Across the Travel JourneyInternational travelers use their smartphones for navigation, booking information, transportation, communication, and access to digital travel services. These needs continue after a traveler arrives at a destination and may become more complex when a journey includes multiple countries.Preparing mobile data before departure can help travelers avoid searching for a physical SIM after arrival and make it easier to access essential online services throughout their trip.eSIM technology provides a digital alternative to traditional physical SIM cards. On compatible devices, travelers can select a destination plan, install an eSIM, and prepare their mobile connectivity before travelling.Travel Technology Creates New OpportunitiesWTM London 2026 will feature WTM Travel Tech, bringing travel technology providers and industry buyers together to explore solutions shaping the sector. Areas of interest include artificial intelligence, data, automation, payments, distribution, and customer experience.Within this evolving travel technology landscape, digital connectivity offers another opportunity for businesses to improve the services they provide to international customers.Travel agencies, airlines, hotels, tour operators, corporate travel providers, and digital platforms can explore ways to offer eSIM connectivity alongside bookings or as part of their wider customer experience.Simigo provides digital travel eSIM services for international travelers and solutions for businesses looking to offer eSIM connectivity through their own services.Making Connectivity Easier to ArrangeTravelers using compatible devices can prepare their mobile connectivity through a simple digital process:Select a destination.Choose an eSIM plan.Install the eSIM.Prepare to stay connected during the trip.By arranging connectivity before departure, travelers can focus on their travel plans, while businesses can explore additional ways to support customers throughout their journeys.Learn More About SimigoFor Travelers: Download the Simigo appFor Businesses: Join the Simigo Partner PlatformLearn More About Simigo:About SimigoSimigo is a global travel eSIM platform operated by Telmobil Inc. It helps travelers access digital mobile connectivity across international destinations and provides businesses with solutions to offer eSIM services as part of their travel experiences.SimigoTelmobil Inc....

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WTM London 2026 | Connecting Global Travel with Simigo

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WTM London 2026 Highlights the Growing Importance of Digital Connectivity in Global Travel News Provided By Telmobil Inc October 15, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry



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