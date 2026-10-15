IMCD 2026 First Nine Months Results Webcast Invitation

We are pleased to inform you that IMCD will publish its 2026 first nine months results on Thursday 5 November 2026 at 07.00 am CET.

Following the publication, Marcus Jordan (CEO) and Hans Kooijmans (CFO) will host an analyst conference call & webcast starting at 09.00 am CET.

The presentation will be made available on the publication date at 07:00 am CET on our website under the Investor Relations section. A replay of the webcast will be uploaded to our website shortly after the event.

Webcast

You can watch the webcast via the link provided here. Please note that webcast viewers will not be able to ask questions. Only the analyst conference call participants will have the opportunity to do so.

Kind regards,

Tosca Holtland

Head of Investor Relations

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About IMCD

IMCD is a leading global partner for the sales, distribution, and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, headquartered in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Operating across 60+ countries with 80+ application laboratories, IMCD connects suppliers and customers across eight Business Groups: Advanced Materials, Beauty & Personal Care, Coatings & Construction, Food & Nutrition, Home Care I&I, Industrial Solutions, Lubricants & Energy, and Pharmaceuticals.

In close partnership with its suppliers, IMCD brings market knowledge and formulation expertise to co-create solutions that help customers turn challenges into market-ready products. Built on an asset-light model, IMCD combines operational agility with commercial and digital excellence to deliver consistent, high-quality service.

In 2025, with over 5,200 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,779 million. IMCD N.V.'s shares are traded on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and are included in the Dutch ESG AEX index.

For further information, please visit

Investor relations contact

Tosca Holtland

Head of Investor Relations

+31 10 290 86 53

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