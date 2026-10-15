Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® Achieves NVBDC Certification As A Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB)

Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® earns certification as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB) from the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC), strengthening its corporate supplier diversity credentials.

Asha Aziza Peterson, retired U.S. Air Force veteran and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®, an NVBDC-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business specializing in Knowledge Management, Enterprise Intelligence

Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®, an NVBDC-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business, delivers Knowledge Management, Enterprise IntelligenceTM, AI Readiness, and Digital Transformation solutions to government and commercial organizations.

Independent certification expands the company's supplier diversity credentials & strengthens opportunities for corporate partnerships and strategic teaming, and enterprise transformation services.

- Asha Aziza Peterson, Founder & CEOUPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC, a veteran-owned professional services and consulting firm specializing in Knowledge Management, Enterprise IntelligenceTM, AI Readiness, and Digital Transformation, today announced its certification as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB) by the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC).The certification represents a significant milestone in the company's continued expansion into corporate supplier diversity markets and reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality professional services to government agencies, commercial enterprises, and strategic partners.NVBDC is a nationally recognized third-party certification organization that verifies veteran ownership, management, and operational control of businesses seeking to participate in corporate supplier diversity programs.Through its independent certification process, NVBDC has verified that Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCmeets its eligibility requirements for service-disabled veteran business ownership and control.The certification strengthens the company's visibility among corporations, supplier diversity professionals, and procurement organizations seeking qualified veteran-owned suppliers.Expanding Supplier Diversity and Corporate Partnership OpportunitiesFounded by Asha Aziza Peterson, a retired United States Air Force veteran and Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCprovides professional consulting, training, and advisory services designed to strengthen organizational performance, preserve institutional knowledge, and advance enterprise modernization.The company's core service capabilities include:- Knowledge Management: Enterprise knowledge strategies, knowledge transfer, organizational learning, and knowledge governance.- Enterprise IntelligenceTM: Frameworks and advisory solutions designed to transform organizational knowledge into strategic intelligence.- AI Readiness and Governance: Organizational readiness assessments, AI governance, responsible adoption, and workforce enablement.- Microsoft 365 and SharePoint Modernization: Enterprise collaboration, information architecture, content management, and workflow optimization.- Information and Content Management: Information governance, knowledge organization, and enterprise content management.- Business Process Improvement: Process analysis, workflow redesign, operational efficiency, and continuous improvement.- Organizational Change Management: Transformation planning, stakeholder engagement, and organizational adoption.- Training and Workforce Development: Professional development, knowledge-sharing programs, and workforce capability enhancement.These services position Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCto support organizations seeking to reduce Knowledge DebtTM, improve operational efficiency, strengthen decision-making, and prepare their workforces for AI-enabled business environments.A Milestone Rooted in Military Service and Entrepreneurial Leadership"Receiving NVBDC certification represents a significant milestone for Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCand reflects the values of service, accountability, discipline, and continuous improvement that have shaped my leadership throughout my military and entrepreneurial career," said Asha Aziza Peterson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC"As a retired United States Air Force veteran and business owner, I understand the importance of building resilient organizations, developing capable teams, and transforming knowledge into measurable organizational value. This certification strengthens our ability to establish meaningful relationships with corporations, prime contractors, and strategic partners that recognize the capabilities and contributions of service-disabled veteran-owned businesses."Peterson added, "Our mission extends beyond delivering consulting services. We are committed to helping organizations build intelligent, adaptable, and knowledge-driven enterprises prepared to navigate technological change, workforce transformation, and the evolving demands of artificial intelligence."Strengthening a Growing Supplier Diversity PortfolioThe NVBDC certification further expands Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC's supplier diversity credentials, complementing its existing business certifications and designations, including:- National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification.- Maryland Veteran-Owned Small Business Enterprise (VSBE) designation.- Prince George's County Certified-Based Small Business (CBSB) certification.Together, these credentials support the company's efforts to expand relationships with corporate procurement teams, supplier diversity professionals, government contractors, and organizations committed to inclusive sourcing and diverse supplier participation.These certifications collectively position Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCto compete for supplier diversity opportunities across both public- and private-sector markets.The company intends to leverage its NVBDC certification to pursue corporate supplier registration opportunities, supplier diversity matchmaking programs, strategic teaming arrangements, and subcontracting partnerships.Advancing Knowledge-Driven Enterprise TransformationAs organizations face increasing challenges associated with information fragmentation, workforce transitions, digital modernization, and artificial intelligence adoption, Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCcontinues to focus on solutions that strengthen enterprise knowledge capabilities and operational performance.Through its consulting services and KnowledgeRootsTM intellectual property ecosystem, the company supports organizations in developing knowledge-centered strategies, improving business processes, strengthening information governance, and preparing for the future of intelligent enterprise operations.The NVBDC certification marks another step in the company's long-term strategy to expand its commercial market presence while continuing to serve government agencies, prime contractors, and organizations pursuing enterprise transformation.About Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCCollaborative Shared Technologies LLCis a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, Woman-Owned, and Minority-Owned professional services and consulting firm headquartered in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.The company specializes in Knowledge Management, Enterprise IntelligenceTM, AI Readiness, Information Governance, Microsoft 365 and SharePoint Modernization, Business Process Improvement, Organizational Change Management, and Workforce Development.Founded by retired United States Air Force veteran Asha Aziza Peterson, the company helps government agencies, commercial enterprises, and nonprofit organizations transform knowledge, information, and business processes into strategic organizational assets.Corporate Website:Government Contracting Website:Media ContactAsha Aziza PetersonFounder & Chief Executive OfficerCollaborative Shared Technologies LLCUpper Marlboro, MarylandEmail:...Supplier Diversity & Partnership InquiriesCollaborative Shared Technologies LLCSupplier Diversity RelationsEmail:...

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Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® Achieves NVBDC Certification as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB) News Provided By Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC October 15, 2026, 07:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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