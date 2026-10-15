Precision & Full-Line: Xinyang's Woodworking Band Saw Brand Moat Built On ±0.1Mm Accuracy & Global Certs

Hangzhou Lin'an Xinyang Machinery Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2012 as a core subsidiary of Nanyang Group, a Zhejiang Province high-tech enterprise with an R&D team of 15+ senior engineers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HANGZHOU, China - Hangzhou Lin'an Xinyang Machinery Co., Ltd., which sells its equipment under the brand XINYANGJX, has shipped more than 2,500 woodworking machines since it was founded in 2012 and reports a customer base of more than 2,000 users in over 20 countries, according to company figures. Exports account for approximately 70% of sales, directed mainly to Africa, Southeast Asia, South Asia and South America.The manufacturer is located at Building 4, No. 1377 Jiuzhou Street, Linglong Street, Lin'an District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, inside the Hangzhou Nanyang High-tech Industrial Park. It describes itself as a core subsidiary of Nanyang Group and a Zhejiang provincial high-technology enterprise, and develops, produces, sells and services wood processing equipment and wood drying equipment through an in-house engineering and research team.Its catalogue covers horizontal woodworking band saw machines, vertical band saw machines, CNC band saw feeders, log and bark peeling machines, multi-blade saws, precision timber cutting machines and wood drying equipment. That span runs from log debarking and first breakdown through finish cutting and downstream drying - a scope that matters to sawmills and furniture plants that prefer to buy a continuous process line from one supplier rather than assemble it from several vendors.Industry context: a USD 2.1 billion market led by horizontal machinesThird-party market data places the global band saw machine market at approximately USD 2.1 billion in 2024, with a projected value of USD 2.8 billion by 2030 and a compound annual growth rate of 5.0%, according to a Vertex AI / Industry Forecast estimate. China remains the largest exporting country for woodworking machines, accounting for 29.4% of global exports in 2024 on total export value of USD 2.48 billion, data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) shows.Within the band saw category, horizontal machines represented the largest product type by revenue, at 48.3% to 55% of the total in 2024–2025, according to Dataintelo industry analysis. That concentration is relevant to XINYANGJX, whose catalogue is anchored on horizontal band saw machines alongside vertical units and ancillary blade-processing equipment.Product range: from 600 mm to 2,500 mm log capacityProduct specifications published by the company define the range by log diameter, saw wheel size and installed motor power.Horizontal woodworking band saw machines: the MJ376AS-600 handles logs up to 600 mm in diameter, with maximum sawing height of 580 mm, maximum sawing width of 600 mm, a 654 mm saw wheel and 20.6 kW total motor power at a machine weight of 2,000 kg. The intelligent speed control MJ376AS-900 extends capacity to a 900 mm maximum log diameter, 880 mm sawing height, 900 mm sawing width, 24.5 kW total motor power and 3,500 kg machine weight.Heavy horizontal models: the MJ378-1500, MJ378-2000 and MJ378-2500 accept maximum log diameters of 1,500 mm, 2,000 mm and 2,500 mm respectively, use 1,100 mm saw wheels and 150 mm saw blade widths, and are rated from 42.55 kW to 61.3 kW total motor power.Small and site-flexible formats: the MJ375D small woodworking band saw machine covers a 600 mm maximum log diameter at 9.8 kW and 800 kg, with an extended-width version and an MJ375C variant fitted with a 10 hp diesel engine for locations without reliable grid power.Blade maintenance equipment: the MF1115 band saw blade grinding machine covers blade widths of 30–150 mm and tooth pitches of 12–40 mm at 0.79 kW, while the MF4050 woodworking tooth picking machine covers teeth spacing of 12–30 mm and widths of 0–100 mm.Company data additionally lists the MJ3710 horizontal machine, with a 1,100 mm saw wheel, capacity for logs of 900 mm to 1,300 mm in diameter and a 30 kW to 37 kW main motor, aimed at large-diameter log breakdown. Vertical band saw machines and CNC band saw feeders complete the line for initialprocessing, finish cutting and consistent automated feeding.OEM, ODM and configuration-level customizationXINYANGJX produces under OEM and ODM arrangements as well as under its own XINYANGJX brand, according to its production documentation. Customization is offered on colour, logo, voltage, frequency and wire connectors, and extends to machine configuration such as cutting width from 500 mm to 1,000 mm and power output from 11 kW to 45 kW.Published capacity figures give a monthly production capacity of 30 units and a standard lead time of 30–50 days, which the company states can be negotiated. The minimum order quantity is one piece, delivery terms are FOB or EXW, payment is by T/T, and acceptance criteria are based on a pre-shipment test or on terms agreed with the buyer.Two customization programmes illustrate how far configurations are adjusted. For a German customer, the company built an 800 mm wide band saw machine with an anti-vibration frame and a variable-speed control system; the company states the configuration reduced waste by 18% and raised capacity by 30%. For a high-end rosewood furniture manufacturer in Dubai, it developed a dedicated band saw machine with a CNC-controlled tensioning system and a vibration-damping frame, reporting cutting accuracy of ±0.1 mm, a 40% reduction in saw blade wear and a 25% gain in production efficiency.On the engineering side, the company holds a utility model patent for a large-diameter horizontal band saw machine, CN210081939U, covering logs from Φ1000 mm to Φ2500 mm. The design simplifies the conventional horizontal band saw structure and is intended to be easy to install and relocate, allowing cutting close to where logs are stacked.Quality systems, testing and drying performanceThe company states that it holds ISO 9001 quality management certification and European Union CE safety certification, along with five national patents and several provincial science and technology achievement awards. All machines are subject to testing before shipment, and the company reports 100% pre-shipment testing as standard practice.Those certifications sit alongside internationally recognised safety benchmarks for the category. ISO 19085-16:2021 is the primary international safety standard for table band saws and band re-saws used in woodworking, according to the International Organization for Standardization. In the United States, woodworking machinery must comply with OSHA 29 CFR 1910.213, which specifies requirements for blade guarding and tension control devices. For exporters, documented alignment with ISO 9001, CE and equivalent guarding requirements is frequently a precondition for customs clearance and site insurance.On the drying side, the company's kilns use humidity and temperature sensors coupled with a PLC control system to hold drying schedules with less manual intervention. The kilns are fitted with a heat recovery system that recovers 60% of waste heat and is stated to reduce energy consumption by 15% to 20%. For dense hardwoods such as rosewood, the company applies a low-temperature slow drying process intended to limit deformation and cracking. The range includes conventional drying kilns and vacuum drying equipment.Field evidence from long-running installationsCompany service records list installations in Africa, Southeast Asia, South Asia, South America and Europe that have remained in operation for extended periods, with the machines described as requiring no special maintenance.Sri Lanka: a dealer operating 30 units of horizontal band saw machines reported stable operation over seven years.Ghana, Togo and Benin: dealers running six to eight pieces reported stable operation over ten years.Angola: a woodworking machine user reported ten years of continuous operation.Mozambique: a user reported eight years of stable operation; Vietnam and France reported four years and two years respectively.Support arrangements are described in corporate records as remote or online, with on-site service provided when a case is urgent. The company states that its technical support team works in English, Mandarin, Spanish and Arabic and that inquiries receive a response within four hours. One documented case involved a customer in Brazil during peak production: a misaligned guide bearing caused blade deviation, and support engineers accessed the machine's diagnostic interface remotely within three hours, identified a calibration drift caused by temperature fluctuation and sent a step-by-step video for recalibration. The issue was resolved within six hours, according to the company, avoiding extended downtime during the customer's busiest period.What the capability set means for buyersFor importers and timber processors evaluating a band saw supplier, the practical questions are capacity per machine, blade consumption, spare part availability and the speed at which a fault can be diagnosed. Against those criteria, the disclosed figures give buyers a measurable baseline: log capacity from the MJ375D at 600 mm up to the MJ378-2500 at 2,500 mm, a single-piece minimum order quantity, a 30–50 day lead time and a stated 30-unitmonthly production capacity that constrains how quickly large orders can be scheduled.Blade economics are addressed by the MF1115 grinding machine and MF4050 tooth picking machine, which are positioned as in-house maintenance equipment so that operators resharpen and re-tooth blades on site rather than shipping them out. In markets where imported blades carry long replacement lead times, that dependency reduction is often as relevant as the saw itself.Because XINYANGJX accepts OEM and ODM orders and adjusts voltage, frequency, colour and branding, the company can serve distributors that market equipment under their own labels - a model widely used among importers in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America. Buyers should note that customized voltage, frequency and connector specifications must be agreed before production, since the 30–50 day lead time is counted from confirmation.OutlookWith the global band saw machine market projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2030 at a 5.0% compound annual growth rate, and horizontal machines already accounting for the largest share of category revenue, demand is likely to concentrate on equipment that raises usable yield from each log and lowers energy use per cubic metre dried. Suppliers able to document accuracy, energy recovery and certification compliance - and to keep spare parts and blade maintenance within reach of remote mills - are positioned to compete for that demand. XINYANGJX's disclosed figures on capacity, lead time, customization scope and installed base provide a verifiable starting point for buyers making that assessment.

Mr. Wang

Hangzhou Lin'an Xinyang Machinery Co.,ltd

+ +86 13968020221

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Precision & Full-Line: Xinyang's Woodworking Band Saw Brand Moat Built on ±0.1mm Accuracy & Global Certs News Provided By Htnxt October 15, 2026, 07:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.