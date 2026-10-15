Cms, Governors Of Telugu States Remember Abdul Kalam's Services To Nation

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 15 (IANS) Chief Ministers and Governors of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday paid tributes to former President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary and remembered his services to the nation.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tributes to Dr Abdul Kalam, terming him an ideal for future generations.

Chief Minister Reddy paid tribute to the late Bharat Ratna awardee and described Dr Kalam as a distinguished scientist who brought pride to the nation. Chief Minister Reddy further stated that Dr Kalam embodied simplicity and served as a lasting inspiration to the youth. He emphasised that Dr Kalam's life and principles continue to motivate people throughout India.

Chief Minister Reddy acknowledged Dr. Kalam's significant contributions to India's defence sector, space research, and the progress of science and technology, stating they will be eternally remembered.

He recalled Dr Kalam's famous message,“Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.” Chief Minister Reddy noted this vision continues to guide millions of young people across the country and that his life serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of goal-setting and persistent effort.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that Dr. Kalam's remarkable contributions to science and technology, his exemplary dedication to the nation and his profound commitment to inspiring young minds continue to serve as a beacon of inspiration for generations.

He observed that Dr. Kalam's vision of a developed India and his emphasis on education, innovation and national service remain deeply relevant. The Governor called upon the people, particularly the youth, to draw inspiration from Dr. Kalam's life and ideals and contribute wholeheartedly towards building a progressive, self-reliant and developed India.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer paid tributes to Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. The Governor said Dr. Kalam's invaluable contributions to science, technology, and national development, along with his unwavering commitment to education and youth empowerment, continue to inspire the nation and remain a guiding force for future generations.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu called Abdul Kalam a pinnacle of inspiration. The Chief Minister stated that the late leader possessed a rare personality.

Chandrababu Naidu said Abdul Kalam was a visionary who provided a new direction to the nation's atomic and technological sectors.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that Abdul Kalam was a visionary scientist who rose from a humble family in Rameswaram to become one of India's most respected scientific leaders and its beloved People's President.

“His journey exemplifies the power of education, discipline, perseverance and dedication. From working as a young newspaper distributor to leading the development of India's indigenous SLV-III launch vehicle, advancing the Agni and Prithvi missile programmes, contributing to Pokhran-II and championing Technology Vision 2020, he devoted his life to strengthening Bharat's scientific capabilities and advancing its aspirations for development,” said Pawan Kalyan.

“Beyond his scientific achievements and distinguished presidency, Kalam Ji's enduring contribution was his commitment to education and youth empowerment. As a teacher, author and mentor, he inspired generations to pursue knowledge, embrace innovation and contribute meaningfully to the nation.

"His life reminds us that humble beginnings need not limit great ambitions, that setbacks can become opportunities for learning, and that true achievement lies in combining knowledge with integrity, humility and service to society. His vision of a developed Bharat remains a call to action for every citizen, especially its youth, to dream with purpose, work with determination and contribute to nation-building.

"On his birth anniversary, let us honour his legacy by upholding the values he embodied: Scientific temper, self-reliance, lifelong learning and unwavering commitment to the progress of Bharat,” added the Deputy Chief Minister.

Former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that Abdul Kalam was a great visionary who believed that individual growth is possible only through education and national development only through youth power.

“Having rendered distinguished services as a scientist and adorned the office of the President of India, his unassuming life serves as an inspiration to all. By instilling enthusiasm in students with the words, 'Dream... and achieve those dreams,' the tireless efforts he made to lead the nation on the path of development are unforgettable. Homage on the occasion of Kalam garu's birth anniversary,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a post on 'X'.