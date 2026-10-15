Bokaro Steel Plant Stir Intensifies, 106 Displaced Youths On Hunger Strike, Two Gates Blocked

MENAFN - IANS) Bokaro (Jharkhand), Oct 15 (IANS) The agitation by trained youths from families displaced by the Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) intensified on Thursday over demands for permanent employment and a clear recruitment policy.

The protesters have indefinitely blocked Gates 9 and 10 of the steel plant.

They have warned that they would block other entry gates if their demands were not addressed soon. They also threatened to disrupt production at the plant if necessary.

As many as 106 youths, protesting under the banner of the Visthapit Naujawan Sangharsh Morcha, have been on an indefinite hunger strike at Two-Tank Garden near the plant premises for the past six days.

Their demands include regular appointments for 1,500 trained apprentices from displaced families, restoration of the earlier reservation arrangement in Class-IV jobs, and formulation of a clear employment policy for these families.

Morcha president Arun Kumar Mahato alleged that the BSL management was not taking their demands seriously.

He said families displaced by the steel plant had given up their land for its establishment, but their dependants continued to struggle for employment.

He warned that if the management failed to take concrete steps soon, the agitation would be intensified further and attempts would be made to halt operations at the plant.

Another protest leader, Sunil Kumar, said the youths had been receiving assurances for nearly one-and-a-half years, but there had been no concrete outcome on the issue of appointments.

He said youths who had completed their training were still awaiting jobs, while they were being asked to settle for contractual work instead of permanent employment.

The protesters have demanded that a clear timeline be fixed for providing permanent appointments to trained youths from displaced families.

Amid the escalating agitation, BSL's security department has written to the administration apprising it of the prevailing situation. The letter expressed apprehension that the protest could affect production and industrial safety at the plant.

Concerns have also been raised over the possible impact on the functioning of various units at the plant, ranging from the coke ovens to the CRM.

In view of the situation, the administration has deployed magistrates around Two-Tank Garden in three shifts. Some of those participating in the hunger strike were taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment after their health deteriorated.

For now, the deadlock between the protesters and the management continues. While the displaced youths are seeking a concrete decision on permanent employment and an employment policy, concerns are mounting over the possible impact of an expanded agitation on the plant's operations and safety.