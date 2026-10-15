Kolkata Weather Update: Rain May Spoil Pandal Hopping On Panchami Check South Bengal Forecast

Kolkata Weather Update: The weather in West Bengal is changing just as the Puja begins. The Alipore Weather Department says that several districts in South Bengal will likely get rain from Thursday. Check here

The rain threat returns just as the festive season starts. The forecast shows that rain chances will increase from Thursday to Saturday. The Alipore Weather Department states that Kolkata and several South Bengal districts will get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Gusty winds will blow at 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. This weather change might affect Puja shopping and pandal hopping plans.

Kolkata will see cloudy skies and possible rain from Thursday to Saturday. The weather office has not issued any heavy rain warning yet. The Alipore Weather Department recorded a temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius and 84 percent relative humidity in Kolkata on Wednesday early morning.

Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, and Jhargram will get rain along with Kolkata. These places might see thunderstorms in a few spells today, Thursday, and Friday. Gusty winds will also blow in some areas. You should check the latest weather update before stepping out.

North Bengal gets some relief for now. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri have a slight chance of light rain on Friday and Saturday. The weather will likely stay dry in other districts, but local conditions can change.

The weather department predicts that rain chances in South Bengal will decrease from Sunday. Dry weather will slowly return, and temperatures will change slightly. The western districts will start feeling the autumn chill.