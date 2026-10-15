Trump Says Iran War Nearing Its End, Expects Oil Prices Drop
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that the war with Iran is nearing its end, forecasting a steep drop in oil prices once fighting stops.
Speaking to reporters in Montana, Trump said the conflict would finish “very soon,” and then added:
“The Iran war will end very soon … Soon, as they want it to end,” Trump told reporters in Montana.
“They’ll never have a nuclear weapon, and oil prices will drop like a rock.”
Earlier, at a rally in Montana, the president voiced doubt about who exactly Washington is talking to as it works to end the war with Iran.
“They don’t have a navy. They don’t have an air force. Their army is decimated. Their leaders are gone.
“I should have probably left their leaders because I don’t know who the hell we’re negotiating with,” he said.
Trump portrayed Iran as a former military powerhouse in the Middle East that U.S. operations have badly weakened. “Iran was the bully of the Middle East,” he said, adding that the country was no longer as powerful as it had been.
He claimed U.S. strikes wiped out Iran’s naval fleet and left its warplanes unusable. Trump said Iran had 159 ships and asserted that none remain operational. He also claimed the country’s fighter jets were destroyed on its runways.
“You know, they were strong. Now they’re not so strong ... I said ‘we knocked it out,’ but they had exactly 159 ships. How many ships are laying at the bottom of the sea? You know, 159. So they had 274 quite good, but not like ours, quite good jet fighters. How many jet fighters are available for use today? Zero! You know where they are? They’re all scattered all over the beautiful runways of Iran. They’re all scattered in little tiny pieces all over the runways,” he added.
Speaking to reporters in Montana, Trump said the conflict would finish “very soon,” and then added:
“The Iran war will end very soon … Soon, as they want it to end,” Trump told reporters in Montana.
“They’ll never have a nuclear weapon, and oil prices will drop like a rock.”
Earlier, at a rally in Montana, the president voiced doubt about who exactly Washington is talking to as it works to end the war with Iran.
“They don’t have a navy. They don’t have an air force. Their army is decimated. Their leaders are gone.
“I should have probably left their leaders because I don’t know who the hell we’re negotiating with,” he said.
Trump portrayed Iran as a former military powerhouse in the Middle East that U.S. operations have badly weakened. “Iran was the bully of the Middle East,” he said, adding that the country was no longer as powerful as it had been.
He claimed U.S. strikes wiped out Iran’s naval fleet and left its warplanes unusable. Trump said Iran had 159 ships and asserted that none remain operational. He also claimed the country’s fighter jets were destroyed on its runways.
“You know, they were strong. Now they’re not so strong ... I said ‘we knocked it out,’ but they had exactly 159 ships. How many ships are laying at the bottom of the sea? You know, 159. So they had 274 quite good, but not like ours, quite good jet fighters. How many jet fighters are available for use today? Zero! You know where they are? They’re all scattered all over the beautiful runways of Iran. They’re all scattered in little tiny pieces all over the runways,” he added.
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