Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

President Ilham Aliyev Welcomes Participants At 7Th CICA Summit (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-15 03:46:55

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The 7th Summit of the Council for Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CACEM) is taking place in Baku.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, is welcoming the heads of state and government participating in the event.

Will be updated

































MENAFN15102026000187011040ID1111812248


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search