President Ilham Aliyev Welcomes Participants At 7Th CICA Summit (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The 7th Summit of the Council for Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CACEM) is taking place in Baku.
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, is welcoming the heads of state and government participating in the event.
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