PROSUB Highlights Sublimation Solutions At PRINTING United Expo 2026, Prepares For Hong Kong Electronics Exhibition

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PROSUB丨PRINTING United Expo 2026

DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dongguan Prosub Technology Co., Ltd., a supplier of sublimation blanks, equipment and customization solutions, presented its sublimation product portfolio at PRINTING United Expo 2026, held September 23–25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following the exhibition, the company is preparing to showcase its latest sublimation products at the Hong Kong Electronics Exhibition from October 18–21, 2026.

At PRINTING United Expo 2026, PROSUB exhibited a range of sublimation products designed for personalized printing, including sublimation phone cases, digital accessories, wireless power banks, earphone cases and laptop cases. The exhibition provided an opportunity to demonstrate sublimation vacuum machine, present finished product samples and discuss printing requirements with industry professionals.

Sublimation Products for Personalized Printing

PROSUB's exhibition lineup included sublimation phone cases and complementary accessories such as card holders and magnetic phone stands. These products support customized graphics, photographs, illustrations and corporate branding, offering options for businesses serving personalized accessories and printed merchandise markets.

The company also presented sublimation wireless power banks, earphone cases and laptop cases. These product categories extend sublimation applications across portable electronics and digital accessories, providing additional options for businesses developing coordinated product collections or expanding their customized merchandise offerings.

Live demonstrations of sublimation vacuum machine allowed visitors to observe the production process and examine finished samples. Discussions at the booth focused on printing results, product applications and customer requirements, helping PROSUB gather feedback and better understand the needs of businesses operating in different markets.

OEM and ODM Services for Business Customers

In addition to supplying sublimation blanks and equipment, PROSUB provides custom phone case manufacturing and product development services. Through OEM services, customers can request products based on their own designs, specifications or technical drawings. ODM services support businesses seeking to develop new products and independent product concepts.

OEM services enable customers to develop products based on their own designs, specifications or drawings. ODM services support the development of new products for customers seeking independent product concepts and customized solutions.

Through its product and manufacturing capabilities, PROSUB serves businesses looking for sublimation supplies, customized phone cases and related accessories. Its product range is intended to support various business models, including wholesale distribution, branded merchandise and print-on-demand operations.

PROSUB to Exhibit at Hong Kong Electronics Exhibition 2026

Following its participation in PRINTING United Expo 2026, PROSUB will exhibit at the Hong Kong Electronics Exhibition, taking place October 18–21, 2026, at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong.

At the upcoming exhibition, the company will showcase its new thermal sublimation product series, featuring phone cases with different surface finishes and functional options, including glossy, matte, anti-drop and magnetic designs. The range covers the iPhone series and mainstream Android models, alongside complementary products such as AirPods cases and mechanical keycaps.

Physical samples will be available for visitors to examine product appearance, color reproduction and customization details. The exhibition will also provide an opportunity to discuss minimum order quantities (MOQs), production lead times and after-sales support, as well as OEM services based on customer drawings and ODM product development.

Exhibition Details

Event: Hong Kong Electronics Exhibition 2026

Dates: October 18–21, 2026

Venue: Asia World-Expo, Hong Kong

Booth: Hall 2, 2G02

About PROSUB

Dongguan Prosub Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in sublimation blanks, related equipment and customized product solutions. Its product portfolio includes sublimation phone cases, digital accessories and other blanks designed for personalized printing applications. The company provides OEM and ODM services to support customers with product customization and development requirements.

KONGJINDI

Dongguan Prosub Technology Co., Ltd.

+86 136 0028 0020

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PROSUB Highlights Sublimation Solutions at PRINTING United Expo 2026, Prepares for Hong Kong Electronics Exhibition News Provided By Dongguan Prosub Technology Co., Ltd. October 15, 2026, 07:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing, Retail



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