New Chapter In Ladakh's Progress: PM Modi Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Rs 3,350 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Leh, Oct 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated five major development projects worth Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh and said that this will add to the progress in the Union Territory.

The Prime Minister virtually inaugurated five major development projects worth Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh. These projects will strengthen connectivity, improve energy infrastructure, conserve cultural heritage and enhance water security in the region.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Today, one more chapter is being added to the development and progress in Ladakh. I am happy to be a part of this virtually. Several major development projects have been inaugurated in Ladakh today. Travel will become easier for many people, electricity facilities will improve, water availability will increase, and the preservation of our ancient heritage will also gain strength."

"I was just watching how it was snowing in Zanskar. Even as the snow fell, I could see the enthusiasm of the people of Zanskar as they proudly waved the Tricolour. This is my Leh-Ladakh," he added.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the new passenger terminal building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh, built at a cost of Rs 640 crore. Spread over 23,800 square metres, the modern terminal is designed to handle 35 lakh passengers annually.

Congratulating the people of Ladakh, the Prime Minister said, "This terminal will increase the annual passenger capacity of the airport from 10 lakh to 35 lakh."

He mentioned that the facility, incorporated with geothermal energy to enhance energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint, reflects the importance of sustainable infrastructure in Ladakh's ecologically sensitive environment.

Prime Minister Modi dedicated to the nation the 298-km-long Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Connecting Nimmu in Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through the remote Zanskar Valley, the road provides an alternative connectivity corridor to Ladakh, supplementing the Srinagar–Leh and Manali–Leh highways.

As part of efforts to strengthen energy security and harness Ladakh's renewable energy potential, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 9 MW Hanu Small Hydroelectric Project and the 66 kV Double-Circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi Transmission Line.

Recognising the importance of preserving Ladakh's ancient archaeological heritage, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated India's first Petroglyph Conservation Park at Sindhu Ghat in Leh.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 40 water bodies developed across 40 villages under Project Him Sarovar, an initiative aimed at addressing Ladakh's unique geographical and climatic challenges through water conservation, in line with the objectives of Mission Amrit Sarovar.