Ashoke Pandit On Imran Khan Being Asked To Leave India: To Fight For Your Rights As An Indian, You Have To Be An Indian First

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Filmmaker and FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit has welcomed the decision to ask superstar Aamir Khan's actor nephew Imran Khan to leave India, saying that one must be an Indian first to fight for one's rights as an Indian.

The filmmaker criticised the actor's participation in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, asserting that citizens must understand and respect the country's Constitution and laws.

On October 15, Mumbai Police issued a notice asking Imran Khan to leave India by October 28, days after he participated in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Action has been taken against Imran under Sections 7 and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, and the actor has received a copy of the notice. The actor was detained by the police on October 10 in connection with the protest. As per to the information provided, action has been taken against Imran under the relevant provisions of the Immigration Act for allegedly participating in such a protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

Pandit has now reacted to the matter and said that he welcomes“the decision taken by the authorities of our country, by the Government of India and the Ministry, to ask him to leave this country.”

“And I am very clear about it because a person who has come on the streets to fight for his rights doesn't know what his rights are. So, to fight for your rights as an Indian, you have to be an Indian first. And I think this is nothing but an education.”

Pandit shared that he“got carried away and thought that it's a fun moment for you.”

“You went to the ground as if you had to go there to Shivaji Park to play cricket. So, it's very important for citizens to understand their rights. The right decision has been taken by the Government of India by coming down heavily on such people who have made a mockery of our Constitution and law in the name of freedom of expression and the right to do whatever they want to do.”

Pandit said that Imran Khan doesn't have the rights to ask questions.

“You ask questions to the Government of India authorities without realising that you don't have the right to do that. I think somebody should have explained that to him. If you want to use serious national issues to make a comeback in the industry and build a career, then I think that's a very wrong decision you have taken.”

He went on to share that this“is a signal to all those people who are on the streets trying to make a mockery of the law.”

“They need to understand that things in this country work as per the Constitution of India. There is a proper system, proper courts and a proper judiciary. The system operates in this country of ours.”

“So, I welcome the Government of India's decision, and I think Mr Imran Khan should obey it and go back to the country where he belongs. We are very happy, and the entire country should be happy about it and react to this decision taken by the Narendra Modi government.”