Special Campaign To Be Held In Delhi To Ensure No Eligible Voter Is Left Out Of Electoral Rolls

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Special camps will be organised at all polling station locations across Delhi on October 18 and October 25 to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls, the Chief Electoral Officer's Office announced on Thursday, while sharing a helpline number for filling out Form 6.

"A Special Drive is being conducted to cover all eligible voters across all Assembly Constituencies in Delhi," the CEO's Office said in a statement.

It further mentioned that 13 District Election Officers, 70 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 902 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 1,313 BLO Supervisors and 14,947 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are working to achieve the objective that no eligible voter is left out of voter list, and a "pro-active campaign will continue" for this.

"If any person has any grievance related to Electoral Rolls or needs assistance in filing Form-6, please feel free to contact 1950 Helpline No. Or Helpdesks set up at the office of District Election Officer (District level) or Electoral Registration Officer (AC level) during Office Hours," the CEO Office said, sharing details of the district-level Nodal Officers.

"Check your name in the draft electoral roll. File your claim or objection before 30th October 2026," it added.

Form 6 is the application form for new eligible voters whose name does not reflect in the electoral roll. Form 7 is for objection for proposed inclusion/deletion of the name in the existing electoral roll, while Form 8 is the Voter Application Form for shifting of residence/correction of entries in the existing electoral roll or replacement of EPIC/Marking of PwD.

The campaigns, undertaken in accordance with ECI instructions, are aimed at facilitating the inclusion of every eligible Indian citizen in the electoral rolls and addressing grievances related to enrolment, the hearing process and corrections.

Across the states and Union Territories, the election authorities have reiterated that the objective of the exercise is to ensure comprehensive electoral inclusion and provide eligible citizens with accessible mechanisms to get their names added to the voter lists or resolve any discrepancies.