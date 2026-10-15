Avtar Gill Remembers Late Actor Bharat Kapoor On His Birth Anniversary, Calls Him A 'Gifted Actor'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actor Avtar Gill remembered his late friend and veteran actor Bharat Kapoor on his birth anniversary. He described him as a gifted performer, a wonderful human being, and a caring friend.

Taking to Instagram, Avtar shared a heartfelt note in memory of Bharat, recalling his contribution to acting and the warmth he brought to his personal relationships.“Remembering my dear friend Bharat Kapoor on his birthday. A gifted actor and a consummate craftsman, Bharat brought rare distinction to every role he played. But beyond the artist was an even more remarkable human being. A beautiful soul, a genuinely caring friend and an absolute joy to be around,” he wrote.

Avtar further praised Bharat for his affectionate nature and the way he made people around him feel special. He remembered him as someone who always stood by his loved ones and offered his support without expecting anything in return.“Generous with his affection and always there for those he loved, Bharat had a rare way of making everyone around him feel special. He was the kind of friend who stood by you, cared for you and gave of himself without ever expecting anything in return,” he added.

Recalling the bond they shared, the 'Shahenshah' actor stated he felt fortunate to have had such a meaningful friendship with the late actor.

“I feel privileged to have shared such a wonderful friendship with him. His absence is deeply felt, but the memories, the laughter, and the affection we shared will always remain a part of me,” he wrote.

Avtar Gill and Bharat Kapoor worked together in several films, including 'Parbat Ke Us Paar' (1988), 'Batwara' (1989), 'Aag Ka Dariya' (1990), 'Naaraaz' (1994), 'Aisi Deewangi' (2009), and 'Kaun Hai.'

Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor, known for his work in Hindi films and television, passed away in Mumbai on April 27, 2026, at the age of 80. He was known for his roles in films such as 'Noorie,' 'Bazaar,' 'Ghulami,' and 'Khuda Gawah,' as well as television shows including 'Amanat' and 'Saans.'