FREELANDER 8 Takes Centre Stage At Chery International User Summit Following UAE Debut

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) FREELANDER will showcase FREELANDER 8 at the 2026 Chery International User Summit, hosted by Chery Auto at its global headquarters in Wuhu, China, next week. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Following its Global Brand Launch in Abu Dhabi on 29th September 2026, where the UAE was confirmed as its first international market, the brand will present how British design heritage and intelligent technology come together in its first strategic model.

Held under the theme“ECO-TECH FOR OUR FUTURE LIFE”, the Summit will bring together users, media and ecosystem partners from around the world. Centred on technology, ecosystem and convergence, it will showcase green tech and ecosystem innovations from Chery Auto as it accelerates its transformation into a global high-tech green ecosystem enterprise.

FREELANDER brings British premium design and Chinese intelligent technology together in one brand. FREELANDER 8 reflects this through three product pillars: British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom.

Its Castle-Style Body Design, Signature Interlocking Headlights and Iconic Triangle Window draw on the brand's design heritage, while the First Row Commander Seat offers an elevated driving position. Inside, the Surround View Gallery centres on a 46.3-inch 8K Mini LED far-side screen, and the intelligent cockpit is powered by the Qualcomm SA8295P Automotive-Grade Chip. L2+ driver assistance comes as standard, with more than 30 assistance functions.

The vehicle also features Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP), which will be available in selected markets to support automated parking and vehicle recall in compatible parking environments, subject to system operating conditions and driver supervision.

FREELANDER 8 combines a 2.0T Dedicated Hybrid Engine with dual-motor all-wheel drive and dual-chamber air suspension. The hybrid system balances electric driving for urban use with the performance and range needed for longer journeys and more demanding terrain.

Its 34.12 kWh battery supports an all-electric range of 110 km. Total range with a full tank and a fully charged battery is 886 km, with both figures measured on the combined cycle. The i-ATS (Intelligent All-Terrain System) offers nine modes, including Sand Mode, to help drivers adapt to changing on-road and off-road terrain. Figures apply to the Middle East market model; specifications vary by market and trim level.

During the Summit, international media, content creators and dealer partners will experience FREELANDER 8 on and off road, including wading sections, in its First International Test Drive. FREELANDER 8 will also be on display, giving visitors the chance to see the vehicle up close.

FREELANDER will host its international guests at FREELANDER Nightfall, a British-themed brand evening in Wuhu. At the evening, FREELANDER guests will be welcomed by Mornine, an embodied AI humanoid robot from Chery International's AiMOGA brand. To date, more than 3,000 AiMOGA robots have been delivered across more than 60 countries and regions.

From Abu Dhabi to Wuhu, FREELANDER will continue to share its story with partners from around the world. Its slogan,“Beyond the Legend”, reflects the brand's vision of carrying its heritage forward through intelligent innovation and distinctive design. Further details will be shared during the Summit.

Following its global launch in Abu Dhabi last month, FREELANDER is strengthening its presence in the UAE, its first international market, through its exclusive authorised distributors, Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors. The partnerships will support the brand's introduction to UAE customers and its future expansion across the Emirates.