SC Verdict On Reservation For Converts A Boon For India: Jagadguru

Spiritual leader Jagadguru Satishacharya on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision upholding a Madras High Court ruling that a person who converts to Islam is not entitled to Backward Classes (BC) reservation benefits, describing the verdict as a boon for India and its people. He said religion is a matter of faith while reservation is governed by the Constitution.

Jagadguru hails verdict as 'boon for India'

In a video, the spiritual leader said,“I believe that the Supreme Court's decision is a boon for India, for Hindus, for this land. And I feel that this thought should have come first. This is a changing India; this is a developed India. And this is the policy of developed India 2047. Religious conversion will now end to a great extent. Because religion is a matter of faith and reservation is a matter of the Constitution.”

“This kind of thought should have come first. I welcome this... We, all the sadhus and saints, all the Ramanandis, and because I am a Jagatguru, it is my duty to come in the interest of my countrymen. Therefore, any decision that serves the best interests of the country and its people deserves to be welcomed,” he said.

Supreme Court Upholds Madras HC Ruling

His remarks came after the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Madras High Court's decision that a person who has converted to Islam is not entitled to Backward Classes reservation benefits. A bench of Justices PK Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar observed that a person who converts from the Hindu social order to a non-Hindu social order cannot claim such benefits.

Tamil Nadu Govt's Plea Dismissed

The Tamil Nadu government had approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's order, which had quashed its decision recognising seven Backward Class Muslim sects. The state government's decision allowed individuals belonging to backward classes to be treated as Backward Class Muslims after converting to Islam.

“A person who converts from Hindu social order to a non-Hindu social order cannot claim affirmative action under article 16(4) of the Constitution merely on the basis of the social backwardness associated with his pre-conversion status,” the bench said while dismissing the State's plea. (ANI)

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