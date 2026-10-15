'Gajab Raat': Manoj Bajpayee's Film Gets New Title After Controversy

Cinema buffs are always in for a treat when Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey join forces. From Special 26 to Aiyaary, the duo has consistently delivered compelling performances and gripping storytelling, making their collaborations a delight for cinema lovers. Now, the two are back with Netflix's 'Gajab Raat' project.

Title Controversy and Supreme Court Directive

The film was initially titled Ghooskhor Pandat. When it was announced in February, the title sparked considerable backlash, with many alleging that it hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community. Later, the makers withdrew the title of the film along with released trailers and other promotional material in compliance of the Supreme Court's direction.

"I respectfully submit that the earlier title, "Ghooskhor Pandat", stands unequivocally withdrawn and shall not be used in any manner whatsoever. While the new title has not yet been finalised, I undertake that any title that may hereafter be identified and adopted shall not be similar to, or evocative of, the earlier title in respect of which objections were raised, and shall accurately reflect the narrative and intent of the film without giving rise to unintended interpretations...I also state that all promotional material, posters, trailers and publicity content under the earlier title have already been withdrawn, prior to the listing of the present petition", read the affidavit filed by Pandey.

After accepting the "positive" response from filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who undertook to withdraw the title of the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', the Supreme Court of India disposed of the issue. A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan also urged YouTubers to put a quietus to the controversy.

New Title 'Gajab Raat' and Cast Announced

And now on October 15, the makers re-announced the film with a new title and trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also a part of this thriller.

Neeraj Pandey is not directing the project; he is producing it, while Ritesh Shah is at the helm as director.

Creator and Actor on the New Project

On what audience can expect from the project, creator Neeraj Pandey, said,“I have always believed that an engaging story should do more than keep you guessing; it should also leave you thinking. Gajab Raat is a thriller where the choices that people make push them to a point where there are no easy answers. The tension comes as much from the moral dilemmas the characters face as from the events unfolding over the course of one night. Reuniting with Manoj and introducing Ritesh as a director was another exciting aspect of the project. I'm looking forward to audiences experiencing the film on Netflix.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee added,“My association with Netflix has been an exciting journey, and Gajab Raat is another project I'm delighted to be a part of. I have always been drawn to characters who are not easy to define, and this film gave me the opportunity to inhabit a world filled with suspense, moral dilemmas and questions of accountability. What makes the story particularly compelling is how the characters' motivations gradually reveal themselves as the night unfolds. Reuniting with Neeraj after so long was a wonderful experience, and seeing Ritesh make the transition from a writer, whose work I have admired, to a director was equally exciting. I think audiences will have a lot to discover in Gajab Raat.”

The film premieres on 23 October. (ANI)

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