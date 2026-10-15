JNU Harassment Case: BJP Mps Demand Action Against Congress MP Akoijam

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women MPs on Thursday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted a letter seeking action against Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over sexual harassment allegations involving 11 female students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The delegation included BJP Mahila Morcha in-charge Dr D Purandeswari, BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Roop Kumari Chaudhary, among others.

BJP MPs urge action from Speaker

In their letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the BJP leaders highlighted the seriousness of the allegations, the university's internal inquiry and the disciplinary action taken against Akoijam. They also raised concerns over the Congress leadership's response to the matter. The letter stated that the issue concerned "respect for women, safety of girl students, moral accountability in public life and conduct of political parties."

According to the letter, "11 female students had filed sexual harassment complaints against Akoijam, who was a professor at JNU before becoming a Congress MP from Manipur. The university's Internal Committee conducted an inquiry and found the allegations against him to be substantiated, following which the administration issued an order on October 9, 2026, dismissing him from service with immediate effect."

The delegation also referred to the FIR registered in connection with the matter and attached copies of the relevant documents to its representation. The latest development comes amid the BJP's sustained demand for action against Akoijam. The party's women's wing had earlier approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) and President Droupadi Murmu, seeking intervention and measures to ensure the safety of the complainants.

While speaking to ANI after meeting with Om Birla, BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari said, "We filed a memorandum that Congress MP Bimol had been found to be guilty by the internal committee. So, we requested the Speaker to refer this to the Ethics Committee and look into it; we also demanded to look into whether he should still continue as a Lok Sabha MP. This is the most sacred House of democracy. A man who has behaved very badly with women does not belong in the highest House of democracy. The Speaker assured us that he will look into it and see what can be done legally."

She added, "He will consider whether this is to be sent to the Ethics Committee...Their (Congress) silence proves that Congress party is supporting Bimol. Our demand is that even the Congress party should stand with the women of the country. Rahul Gandhi speaks against patriarchy; Priyanka Gandhi is a woman. They must raise their voice..."

Party approaches NCW, questions Congress

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP Mahila Morcha National President and MP Roop Kumari Chaudhary said NCW chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar had assured the delegation that she would look into the allegations after receiving a memorandum seeking action against Akoijam. Addressing a press conference after meeting the NCW chairperson, Chaudhary said a delegation comprising five MPs and office-bearers of the BJP's women's wing had approached the Commission to seek action in the matter and ensure the safety of the students.

"We've been assured that she will definitely look into the matter given the situation," Chaudhary said when asked about the outcome of the meeting. She alleged that the Congress was shielding the MP and accused the party leadership of remaining silent despite the university's inquiry. "Once the investigation found him guilty, he was fired, but under Congress's protection, Congress leaders haven't said a single word about him yet. That's because the guy is very influential and has the backing of the Congress party," she said.

University's dismissal and police investigation

JNU dismissed Akoijam from service with immediate effect on October 9 after its Internal Committee recommended major punishment following an inquiry under the framework of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act. Akoijam had earlier accused the university administration of failing to provide him with a copy of the inquiry report, which he said was necessary for him to exercise his right to appeal. He also alleged a violation of the confidentiality provisions under Section 16 of the POSH Act, claiming that his identity had been disclosed prematurely.

Separately, Delhi Police registered an FIR on October 11 at Vasant Kunj North police station following a complaint lodged by JNU's Chief Security Officer. The case was registered under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The matter is under investigation.

Appeal to President Murmu

Earlier, a delegation of BJP women leaders met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum seeking strict action in the matter. The delegation included Lok Sabha MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj and Malvika Devi, Rajya Sabha MPs S. Phangnon Konyak and Geeta Shakya, and senior BJP leader Rekha Sharma. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)