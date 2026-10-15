CM Dhami Meets EEPC Chairman Pankaj Chadha To Explore Investment And Job Opportunities In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has engaged in a dialogue with the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) Chairman, Pankaj Chadha on how to boost industrial development, attract new investments and provide employment opportunities to young people of Uttarakhand. The meeting was held at the residence of the Chief Minister with the purpose of creating an environment conducive to doing business and finding ways to improve the economy of the state.

The dialogue underlined the importance which the government attaches to promoting industrialization, optimal utilization of natural resources and making sure that economic growth offers opportunities to all the people of the state of Uttarakhand.

CM Dhami Meets EEPC Chairman Pankaj Chadha

The Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had a meeting with the Chairman of EEPC, Pankaj Chadha at his residence in order to explore possibilities of industrial development in Uttarakhand.

The dialogue was dedicated to discovering new opportunities for investment, motivating companies to start their operations and offer employment through industrial development.

Government intends to promote industries while making sure that the opportunities created by the same are beneficial to the local population.

Government Seeks to Create Favorable Business Environment

According to Dhami, the government has been striving to foster a favorable environment to promote industrial development and investments in Uttarakhand.

The overall policy is to make proper use of the available resources and develop the talent of the local population. As per the Chief Minister, these measures can prove to be helpful in improving the economy of the state and promoting economic activity.

Promotion of investment can pave the way for exploration of industrial potentials of the state by the business enterprises. Nonetheless, no specific investment or projects have been made public as a result of this meeting, based on the available information.

New Employment and Self-Employment Opportunities for Youth

Creation of new employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth is among the objectives set by the government.

As per Dhami, it is imperative to make sure that industrial development leads to generation of employment opportunities for the local youth.

Industrial development, increased use of local resources and entrepreneurship would pave the way for new opportunities of economic participation. The objective of the government is to make sure that people in Uttarakhand receive the benefits of development.

Importance of Local Resources and Entrepreneurship

The discussion was also about the importance of local resources and entrepreneurial skills for the industrial development of Uttarakhand.

The government plans to promote investment while providing opportunities for sustainable economic growth and employment creation.

This discussion with EEPC Chairman Pankaj Chadha pertains to these objectives of the government. However, there was no discussion on investment opportunities or number of jobs created through any projects.