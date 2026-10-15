FUN Stock Heads For Worst Week Since COVID-19 Pandemic: Rider Death, Financial Woes Pile Up Ahead Of Earnings



Six Flags Entertainment stock is down 21.6% this week to below $9.

A man died after falling from Six Flags Over Georgia's Goliath roller coaster on Monday. Six Flags faces rising debt, widening losses, and an 84% stock decline since its $8 billion merger with Cedar Fair.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (FUN) stock is heading toward its worst week since the COVID-19 pandemic after a roller coaster riser died at Six Flags Over Georgia, deepening safety, legal, and financial pressures on the operator.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded over 1% higher overnight, ahead of Thursday. The stock fell 21.6% this week to round below $9, a level not seen since 2009.

Six Flags Entertainment Faces Fatal Incident

On Monday, a man fell from Goliath, a 200-foot roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell, Georgia. The ride opened in 2006. Following the incident, Six Flags suspended Goliath and eight similar rides at its other parks. The company has not explained what happened but confirmed the man's death. It said it was“deeply saddened,” was supporting affected guests and employees, and was working with authorities investigating the incident.

The incident comes just two weeks after X2's permanent closure at Magic Mountain on Sept. 29. The closure followed a CNN investigation and lawsuits alleging riders suffered severe injuries on the coaster.

Rising Debt And Losses Weigh On Six Flags

The tragedy lands on a company already stretched thin. Six Flags hasn't posted a profitable quarter since summer 2024, when it closed an $8 billion merger with Cedar Fair that left it heavily indebted. The stock is down 84% from its July 2024 peak, and investors now worry that safety scrutiny, litigation and rising insurance costs could compound the damage just weeks before earnings.

In the second quarter, Six Flags reported a $202.6 million net loss, more than double the roughly $100 million loss a year earlier, with $102 million in debt payments overwhelming any income. The company sold seven parks to EPR Properties for $331 million before the 2026 summer season and closed a Maryland park after the 2025 season.

The company is scheduled to report its Q3 earnings on Nov. 5.

FUN Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock dipped to 'bullish' from 'extremely bullish' the previous day. The stock saw a 2,250% jump in message volume over the past week, with 1.6% gain in watchers.

A user said,“Given that rider size likely wasn't a factor in the terrible accident on Monday if the investigation pins the blame on lack of proper ride maintenance and inspection, what's that going to do for all the X2 lawsuits? Perhaps X2 was actually a safe ride if it was properly maintained? The legal liability from all the lawsuits could reach $500M+ in aggregate before insurance recoveries.”

“If a jury determines that Six Flags knowingly operated poorly maintained rides - which the X2 CNN investigation will make very easy to argue - punitive damages become a real possibility.”

Another user said,“Turns out they already had financial problems before the guy was ejected. Guess the news just drew more attention to their problems!”

FUN stock has crashed over 41% year-to-date.

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