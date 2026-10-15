Figma Bets On AI Features Despite Margin Pressure As Design Software Competition Intensifies

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Figma is prepared to accept pressure on its profit margins as it increases investment in artificial intelligence, highlighting a growing challenge for software companies trying to turn AI capabilities into a sustainable source of revenue.

The design software company is investing in AI powered tools to attract more users and compete with increasingly sophisticated products from AI developers, including OpenAI and Anthropic. Figma's chief financial officer said on October 15 that it remained uncertain whether the company would return to its previous peak gross margin levels as AI investment expands.

The strategy reflects a broader shift in enterprise software. Companies are moving beyond adding basic AI assistants to existing products and are investing in features that can generate designs, automate repetitive tasks and help users move from initial concepts to finished work more quickly.

AI Investment Could Reshape Software Economics

Figma's products are used by designers, product teams and businesses to collaborate on digital interfaces and visual projects. AI features could make these workflows more efficient by automating parts of the design process and helping users generate or refine ideas.

However, developing and operating AI features can introduce additional costs. Depending on the underlying technology, companies may need to pay for model access, computing capacity, product development and infrastructure while continuing to maintain their existing software platforms.

These expenses can affect gross margins, a key measure of how much revenue remains after the direct costs of delivering a product or service.

Figma's willingness to prioritise AI development over maintaining peak margins suggests that management sees a competitive risk in moving too slowly. If AI powered alternatives become more capable, traditional software providers could face pressure to improve their products even if doing so raises costs in the short term.

Competition Extends Beyond Traditional Design Platforms

Figma is operating in a market where AI companies are increasingly developing tools that can perform tasks previously handled through specialised software. OpenAI and Anthropic have both expanded their AI capabilities, creating new competitive pressure for established application providers.

For design platforms, the challenge is not simply whether AI can generate a visual concept. The technology must also fit into professional workflows that involve collaboration, revisions, reusable components and the technical requirements of digital products.

Established providers may retain an advantage through existing customer relationships, integrated workflows and familiarity among professional users. Yet those advantages could weaken if competing tools deliver comparable results at lower costs or reduce the time required to complete projects.

The outcome will depend on how effectively software companies combine AI capabilities with features that customers already rely on.

What Investors Should Watch

Investors will need to assess whether Figma's AI investments translate into stronger customer acquisition, higher engagement, increased subscriptions or improved retention. These measures could help determine whether the additional spending is creating durable commercial value.

Gross margin trends will also be important. A temporary decline may be manageable if AI features generate meaningful revenue growth, but sustained cost increases without corresponding commercial gains could weaken profitability.

The wider software sector faces the same challenge. Companies that integrate AI successfully may strengthen their competitive positions, while those that spend heavily without establishing a clear business model could face pressure from investors.

Figma's strategy illustrates an important distinction in the AI market: developing new capabilities is only part of the equation. Software companies must also demonstrate that customers are willing to pay for those capabilities at a price that supports long term growth and sustainable margins.