Delhi Protests Contempt Case: Union Home Secretary Tenders Unconditional Apology To SC

MENAFN - Live Mint) Facing contempt proceedings over the disruption of transit networks during the Cockroach Janta Party's October 10 protest, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has submitted an“unconditional and unqualified apology” before the Supreme Court.

The proceedings follow allegations that authorities flouted the top court's explicit directive against imposing a“complete prohibition” on Delhi Metro and train services.

In his response affidavit, Mohan also stated that Delhi Police had requested the temporary suspension of mobile internet services across the capital until 10 PM on October 10.

“The request was duly processed and considered in accordance with law and was found to be a proportionate measure, having regard to the magnitude of the situation and the need to prevent any disturbance of public order in the national capital,” Mohan said.

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The home secretary said that cellular internet services were suspended from 10 pm on October 9 until 10 pm on October 10 within a 4 km radius of Raisina Hill.

He clarified that the suspension was confined to cellular internet services, and did not extend to non-cellular internet services or telecommunication services such as Wi-Fi or broadband.

"I state and submit that the suspension of internet services for a limited period and within a defined geographical area, subject to the applicable statutory safeguards, is a recognised measure that may be considered for maintaining public order in appropriate circumstances," he said.

"I therefore respectfully pray that this court may be pleased to modify its order dated October 11 to the extent necessary to permit the suspension of internet services in situations of necessity, strictly in accordance with law and subject to the applicable statutory requirements and safeguards," he said.

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A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi is scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday.

On October 11, the apex court said that the contempt petitioners, who have alleged violations of the court's direction to ensure there is no complete prohibition on Metro and train services in Delhi due to the protest, have made out a "prima facie" case.

The bench had issued notices to Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chairperson D Thara.

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The CJP had given the protest call on October 10 to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.

(With PTI inputs)