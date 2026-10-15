Author And Former Principal Mandy Davis Builds A Town For Homeschool Families

The Homebuilt Community: Community Square and the eight places around it.

The Homebuilt Community, opening Oct 21st, gathers everything a homeschooling family needs into one friendly online town.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mandy Davis, M.Ed., author of The Homeschool BibleTM and a former teacher and school principal, today announced the Homebuilt Community, an online town built for homeschooling families. Instead of another feed of posts, families walk into real places, each one built to do a job that used to take a homeschool parent an afternoon.Parents can look up exactly what their state requires, compare curricula side by side, print worksheets made for their own child, and keep attendance, report cards, and transcripts for every child in one place. Along the way, they can ask questions and hear back from other homeschool moms who have been exactly where they are.“I have talked with thousands of families who were piecing their homeschool together on their own, one browser tab at a time. So I built them a town. Every child can learn, and every parent can homeschool. The Homebuilt Community is where they can do it together," said Mandy Davis, founder of the Homebuilt Community.More than 3,400 families have already signed up to hear from Mandy and the Homebuilt Community ahead of the town's opening in October 21. Joining is free.Around townThe State HouseEvery state's homeschool requirements in plain English, with the official source behind every answer.The Curriculum LibraryNearly two hundred homeschool programs to search, filter, and compare side by side.The Print ShopWorksheets made for each child, from handwriting to math facts, ready to print in about a minute.The Records OfficeAttendance, report cards, transcripts, and a portfolio for every child, all created to meet state standards.The Guidance OfficeHigh school credits, transcripts, dual enrollment, and the scholarships that are available.The Homebuilt PressThe town paper, with news and notices from around town every Monday morning.The Freebie VaultFree printables for every member, with more added along the way.Community SquareReal questions from homeschool parents, answered by homeschool moms.AvailabilityThe Homebuilt Community is free to join, with optional Visitor ($6/month) and Resident ($16/month) plans offering expanded access to tools, resources, and features. Families can join the waitlist today at heymandydavis/community.About Mandy DavisMandy Davis, M.Ed., has spent two decades in education - as a teacher in public, private, and international classrooms, as a school principal and instructional designer, and now as a homeschooling mother of three. She is the author of four books, including The Homeschool BibleTM and the highly anticipated The Modern Homeschool Mom (March 2027), and has been featured on Fox & Friends, NTD News, in the New York Post and The Epoch Times. Her work is built around one conviction, formed on both sides of the desk: every child can learn, and every parent can homeschool.About the Homebuilt CommunityThe Homebuilt Community is an online town for homeschooling families, founded by Mandy Davis. It brings state requirements, curriculum research, printable worksheets, record keeping, and a community of homeschool parents together in one place.Learn more atFor interviews, photos, or more details, contact:...

Christine Ravel

Homebuilt Education

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Author and Former Principal Mandy Davis Builds a Town for Homeschool Families News Provided By coneberry Productions llp October 15, 2026, 07:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Social Media



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