TOKEN2049 Announces US Expansion, Bringing The World's Largest Crypto Conference To New York

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- - Announced today at TOKEN2049 Singapore, TOKEN2049 New York will take place on 16-17 June 2027, with 15,000 attendees expected- New York joins Singapore and Dubai as TOKEN2049's third flagship and a permanent fixture on its annual event circuit- New York will host the full TOKEN2049 experience, with TOKEN2049 Week set for a citywide takeoverTOKEN2049, the world's largest crypto conference, today announced its expansion into the United States with the launch of TOKEN2049 New York. The inaugural US edition will take place on 16-17 June 2027, with 15,000 attendees expected from around the world.The announcement was made at TOKEN2049 Singapore ahead of Eric Trump and Zach Witkoff's highly anticipated main stage session.The launch establishes New York as TOKEN2049's third flagship and a permanent fixture on its annual event circuit alongside Singapore and Dubai, extending its presence across Asia, the Middle East and North America. It brings the world's largest crypto conference to the heart of global capital markets and creates a major new US meeting point for the international digital asset industry.Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049 said:“Bringing TOKEN2049 to the US has been a long time coming. Our attendees and partners have been asking us to make it happen, and we've been waiting for the right moment and the right setting. Everything has now come together in New York. We're incredibly excited to bring the full TOKEN2049 experience our community knows and loves to the US. New York will be a permanent part of our annual calendar alongside Dubai and Singapore. We have an exciting year ahead.”Beyond the two-day conference, TOKEN2049 Week will take over New York with a citywide programme of events and experiences.Tickets for TOKEN2049 New York are now on sale for US$599.###Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049, is available for interview.ABOUT TOKEN2049TOKEN2049 is a global crypto event series with flagship editions in Singapore, Dubai and New York. It brings together entrepreneurs, institutions, investors and builders from across the global crypto ecosystem.Media Contact...

Noelle Ong

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TOKEN2049 Announces US Expansion, Bringing the World's Largest Crypto Conference to New York News Provided By KEY Difference Wire October 15, 2026, 07:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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