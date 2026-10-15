Ethiopia: Emergency Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) Allocation To Support 200,000 People In The North

Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher yesterday released $8.5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to support the humanitarian response in Ethiopia.

The new funding will help address the urgent needs of more than 200,000 people across the northern regions and support water, sanitation and hygiene, shelter, health and nutrition services.

Meanwhile, humanitarian partners report that access continues to improve, particularly in the Tigray region. Following the resumption of flights yesterday, more roads are now considered safe for humanitarian movements.

Since the last update, additional food and medical supplies were delivered to the regions of Afar, Amhara and Tigray. These include 80 trucks carrying more than 315 metric tons of food commodities and more than 45 metric tons of medical supplies to support 19 health facilities across Tigray.

However, the security situation remains volatile in parts of Afar, Amhara and Tigray, and humanitarians remain concerned by the ongoing fighting, artillery shelling, incidents of looting, and disruptions to health services.

Concern is also growing that food insecurity will worsen across the northern regions. This is due to poor harvests, displacement, and disrupted livelihoods which place pressure on vulnerable households, many of which have exhausted their coping capacities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).