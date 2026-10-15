Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size & Share Analysis The global blood glucose monitoring devices market size was valued at USD 15.82 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 16.97 billion in 2026 to USD 29.68 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.24% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the blood glucose monitoring devices market with a share of 41.37% in 2025. Blood glucose monitoring devices are medical diagnostic instruments used to measure glucose levels in the blood. They are classified under HSN Code 9027.89 (instruments for physical or chemical analysis) and SIC Code 3845 (electromedical and electrotherapeutic apparatus). The blood glucose monitoring devices market demand is driven by the high prevalence of diabetes and the need for regular glucose monitoring. The adoption of continuous glucose monitoring systems and smartphone connected devices supports market growth. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Key Takeaways Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size & Growth 2025 Market Size: USD 15.82 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 16.97 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 29.64 Billion Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034): 7.24% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 41.37% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 9.68% Segment Insights By Product Leading Segment: Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Systems Market Share in 2025: 52.50% By Diabetes Type Fastest-growing Segment: Type 1 Diabetes CAGR: 8.50% (2026-2034) By End User Leading Segment: Home Care Market Share in 2025: 65.80% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report, Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Trends Adoption of Over-the-Counter Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices The blood glucose monitoring devices market analysis indicates increasing adoption of over-the-counter continuous glucose monitoring systems among individuals who do not use insulin. For example, Abbott's Lingo biosensor is available through more than 3,500 Walmart stores across the U.S., reflecting wider retail accessibility and growing consumer interest in glucose monitoring. Development of Minimally Invasive Glucose Microsensors Development of minimally invasive glucose microsensors is gaining attention as manufacturers seek to reduce discomfort associated with conventional glucose monitoring. These devices use compact sensors to measure glucose levels beneath the skin. Manufacturers are focusing on longer sensor wear periods and simplified application. Impact of Supply Chain Disruption on Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the blood glucose monitoring devices market share due to shortages of semiconductor chips, glucose sensors, and electronic components. The market is expected to experience a K-shaped recovery as established manufacturers with diversified suppliers can restore production faster. Smaller manufacturers remain vulnerable to component shortages and higher procurement costs. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.24%. Supply constraints could temporarily reduce growth by 1.5 percentage points to 5.74%. Improved component availability and stable production capacity could support recovery toward 7.24%. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Investment & Funding Analysis The blood glucose monitoring devices market forecasts continued investment in continuous glucose monitoring technologies, sensor development, and manufacturing expansion. Key Investment and Funding Activities in Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, 2025–2026

Company Value (USD) Details Sava Technologies USD 36 Million In October 2026, Sava raised Series B funding led by Ascensia Diabetes Care to expand glucose microsensor manufacturing and support commercialization. Signos Inc. USD 20 Million In May 2026, Signos secured funding from investors including Dexcom and GV to expand its glucose monitoring platform and distribution partnership. Biolinq USD 100 Million In April 2025, Biolinq raised Series C funding led by Alpha Wave Ventures to advance its wearable glucose biosensor toward regulatory approval and commercialization.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Expanding Insurance Coverage for Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Use of Bedside Glucose Testing in Critical Care Drives Market

Reimbursement policies reduce out-of-pocket expenses and encourage long-term adoption of glucose sensors. For example, U.S. Medicare covers continuous glucose monitors for eligible insulin-treated patients and individuals with a documented history of problematic hypoglycemia. This coverage supports higher device utilization and recurring demand for replacement sensors in diabetes management.

Need for bedside glucose testing in critical care units is strengthening demand for hospital-grade blood glucose monitoring devices. According to the American Diabetes Association's 2026 guidelines, patients receiving intravenous insulin typically require glucose monitoring every 30 minutes to 2 hours. This frequent testing requirement supports recurring demand for point-of-care glucose meters and test strips.

Market Restraints

High Recurring Sensor Replacement Costs and Sensor Accuracy Limitations Restrain Market Adoption

The recurring cost of continuous glucose monitoring sensors remains a major restraint for patients without adequate insurance coverage. Unlike conventional glucose meters, continuous monitoring systems require periodic sensor replacement. This increases long-term monitoring expenses and limits affordability in price-sensitive markets.

Continuous glucose monitoring devices measure glucose in interstitial fluid rather than directly in the blood. This can cause differences between sensor readings and actual blood glucose levels during rapid glucose changes. Sensor adhesion problems and skin irritation may also affect prolonged use.

Market Opportunities

Development of Longer-Lasting Glucose Sensors and Integration of Multianalyte Biosensors Creates New Market Opportunities

Advancements in extended-wear glucose sensors are creating opportunities to improve convenience and reduce sensor replacement frequency. Longer sensor lifespans can lower monitoring interruptions and improve patient adherence. For example, Dexcom's G7 15 Day sensor offers a wear period of 15 days with an additional 12-hour grace period. This technology encourages manufacturers to develop durable sensors with improved stability and reduced replacement requirements.

The development of multianalyte biosensors presents opportunities for manufacturers to expand beyond conventional glucose monitoring. These devices are being designed to measure glucose alongside other biomarkers, particularly ketones, through a single wearable sensor. Combined monitoring could help insulin-dependent patients identify metabolic changes without using separate testing devices.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation Analysis By Product

Self-monitoring blood glucose systems dominated the service segment with a share of 52.50% in 2025, owing to their lower device costs and established use in finger-prick testing. Affordable test strips and simple operating procedures support continued adoption among patients requiring periodic glucose checks.

The continuous glucose monitoring systems segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to growing demand for automated glucose tracking. The increasing use of real-time glucose alerts among insulin-treated patients supports segment growth.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

By Diabetes Type

Type 1 diabetes is expected to achieve a growth rate of 8.50% during the forecast period, due to the need for intensive glucose monitoring during insulin therapy. Frequent glucose fluctuations and hypoglycemia risks support sustained demand for accurate monitoring systems.

Type 2 diabetes segment is projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for glucose monitoring during treatment adjustments. The growing number of insulin-treated Type 2 diabetes patients supports segment growth.

By End User

Home care dominated the end user segment in 2025, accounting for a share of 65.80%. This dominance is attributed to growing adoption of portable glucose meters for routine diabetes management. The convenience of self-testing and reduced need for frequent hospital visits support segment growth.

Diagnostic centers segment is estimated to register a growth rate of 6.50% during the forecast period, owing to expanding use of point-of-care glucose testing in outpatient diagnostic facilities. The need for rapid glucose assessment and timely clinical decisions supports segment expansion.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Regional Outlook North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

The North America blood glucose monitoring devices market accounted for the largest regional share of 41.37% in 2025.

U.S. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services covers these devices for insulin-treated beneficiaries and patients with documented problematic hypoglycemia. Medicare also requires periodic clinical assessment to maintain coverage. This reimbursement framework improves access to prescription glucose sensors and supports recurring demand for monitoring supplies among eligible patients.

Canada Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

Diabetes Canada reports that Ontario provides coverage for up to 3,000 test strips annually for eligible patients using insulin. Provincial coverage arrangements encourage continued self-monitoring among diabetes patients. Differences in reimbursement eligibility also create opportunities for manufacturers offering affordable glucose monitoring solutions across Canadian provinces.

Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.

Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

The Asia Pacific blood glucose monitoring devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

China Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

Healthy China Diabetes Prevention and Control Action Plan for 2024–2030 shapes the Chinese market. The National Health Commission aims to achieve standardized primary-level management coverage of at least 70% for patients with Type 2 diabetes by 2030. The plan also encourages wearable glucose monitoring technologies.

India Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, approximately 181,873 centers were operational as of November 2025, with 36.70 crore diabetes screenings reported. This extensive primary healthcare network strengthens access to blood glucose testing and supports demand for affordable point-of-care glucose meters in underserved communities.

Japan Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare provides reimbursement provisions for eligible continuous glucose monitoring systems, including devices used with insulin pumps. These arrangements encourage glucose monitoring among patients receiving intensive insulin therapy. The country's specialized diabetes care infrastructure supports continued demand for glucose sensors and compatible monitoring equipment.

Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

Europe's blood glucose monitoring devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period.

UK Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

UK market is shaped by NHS England's implementation of hybrid closed-loop technology for eligible patients with Type 1 diabetes. These systems integrate continuous glucose monitors with insulin pumps to automate insulin delivery adjustments. The NHS reimbursement framework improves patient access to advanced glucose monitoring systems. The growing integration of automated insulin delivery technology into routine diabetes care supports demand for compatible glucose sensors and monitoring devices.

Germany Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

Germany supports statutory health insurance coverage for real-time continuous glucose monitoring among eligible insulin-dependent patients. The Federal Joint Committee recognizes these systems for patients requiring intensive insulin treatment under specified clinical conditions. This reimbursement structure encourages the use of sensor-based glucose monitoring in diabetes care. Established outpatient diabetes practices support continued device utilization and sensor replacement demand.

Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

The Latin America blood glucose monitoring devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period. In Brazil, the Unified Health System (SUS) provides glucose test strips and lancets to eligible insulin-dependent patients. The Ministry of Health recommends three to four glucose tests daily for insulin users, supporting recurring demand for testing supplies.

Mexico Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

Mexico's Social Security Institute (IMSS) is strengthening diabetes care through continuous glucose monitoring patches and point-of-care testing equipment. These technologies support glucose assessment and monitoring among patients receiving public healthcare services.

Middle East & Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

The Middle East & Africa blood glucose monitoring devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period. In the UAE, Abu Dhabi's Department of Health recommends continuous glucose monitoring for adults and children with Type 1 diabetes. The guidelines also support its use among selected insulin-treated Type 2 diabetes patients, strengthening demand for wearable glucose sensors.

South Africa Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

South Africa's public healthcare guidelines recommend home glucose monitoring three to four times daily for adults with Type 1 diabetes receiving basal-bolus insulin therapy. This requirement supports recurring demand for glucose meters and test strips.

Competitive Landscape

The blood glucose monitoring devices market competitive landscape is consolidated, with established manufacturers dominating continuous glucose monitoring and major companies competing in conventional glucose testing. Key players such as Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Roche, Medtronic, Ascensia Diabetes Care, and LifeScan are estimated to account for over 80% of the global continuous glucose monitoring market share.

Established companies compete through sensor accuracy, reimbursement access, and distribution networks. Emerging manufacturers in the blood glucose monitoring devices market ecosystem focus on affordable testing systems, extended sensor wear, and minimally invasive monitoring technologies/

Abbott Laboratories (US) Dexcom, Inc. (US) Terumo Corporation (Japan) Medtronic plc (Ireland) Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland) LifeScan, Inc. (US) ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan) Sinocare Inc. (China) i-SENS, Inc. (South Korea) Nova Biomedical Corporation (US) Bionime Corporation (Taiwan) Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (US) Nipro Corporation (Japan) A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l. (Italy)

List of Key and Emerging Players in Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices MarketKey Industry Developments

August 2026: Abbott Laboratories partnered with Google Health to integrate glucose data from its Lingo continuous glucose monitor with AI-powered personalized health insights.

July 2026: Dexcom received Health Canada authorization for its G7 15 Day continuous glucose monitoring system, offering up to 15.5 days of sensor wear for adults with diabetes.

June 2026: Dexcom announced the acquisition of Nutrisense to expand personalized nutrition coaching and continuous glucose monitoring services for diabetes management.

January 2026: Medtronic received U.S. FDA clearance for its MiniMed Go Smart MDI system, integrating Abbott's Instinct glucose sensor with insulin dosing data through a mobile application

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) Market Size in 2025 USD 15.82 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 16.97 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 29.68 Billion CAGR 7.24% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Study Period 2025-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Abbott Laboratories (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Diabetes Type, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

Report Scope

Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)