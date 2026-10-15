Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034
|Company
|Value (USD)
|Details
|Sava Technologies
|USD 36 Million
|In October 2026, Sava raised Series B funding led by Ascensia Diabetes Care to expand glucose microsensor manufacturing and support commercialization.
|Signos Inc.
|USD 20 Million
|In May 2026, Signos secured funding from investors including Dexcom and GV to expand its glucose monitoring platform and distribution partnership.
|Biolinq
|USD 100 Million
|In April 2025, Biolinq raised Series C funding led by Alpha Wave Ventures to advance its wearable glucose biosensor toward regulatory approval and commercialization.
Expanding Insurance Coverage for Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Use of Bedside Glucose Testing in Critical Care Drives Market
Reimbursement policies reduce out-of-pocket expenses and encourage long-term adoption of glucose sensors. For example, U.S. Medicare covers continuous glucose monitors for eligible insulin-treated patients and individuals with a documented history of problematic hypoglycemia. This coverage supports higher device utilization and recurring demand for replacement sensors in diabetes management.
Need for bedside glucose testing in critical care units is strengthening demand for hospital-grade blood glucose monitoring devices. According to the American Diabetes Association's 2026 guidelines, patients receiving intravenous insulin typically require glucose monitoring every 30 minutes to 2 hours. This frequent testing requirement supports recurring demand for point-of-care glucose meters and test strips.Market Restraints
High Recurring Sensor Replacement Costs and Sensor Accuracy Limitations Restrain Market Adoption
The recurring cost of continuous glucose monitoring sensors remains a major restraint for patients without adequate insurance coverage. Unlike conventional glucose meters, continuous monitoring systems require periodic sensor replacement. This increases long-term monitoring expenses and limits affordability in price-sensitive markets.
Continuous glucose monitoring devices measure glucose in interstitial fluid rather than directly in the blood. This can cause differences between sensor readings and actual blood glucose levels during rapid glucose changes. Sensor adhesion problems and skin irritation may also affect prolonged use.Market Opportunities
Development of Longer-Lasting Glucose Sensors and Integration of Multianalyte Biosensors Creates New Market Opportunities
Advancements in extended-wear glucose sensors are creating opportunities to improve convenience and reduce sensor replacement frequency. Longer sensor lifespans can lower monitoring interruptions and improve patient adherence. For example, Dexcom's G7 15 Day sensor offers a wear period of 15 days with an additional 12-hour grace period. This technology encourages manufacturers to develop durable sensors with improved stability and reduced replacement requirements.
The development of multianalyte biosensors presents opportunities for manufacturers to expand beyond conventional glucose monitoring. These devices are being designed to measure glucose alongside other biomarkers, particularly ketones, through a single wearable sensor. Combined monitoring could help insulin-dependent patients identify metabolic changes without using separate testing devices.Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation Analysis By Product
Self-monitoring blood glucose systems dominated the service segment with a share of 52.50% in 2025, owing to their lower device costs and established use in finger-prick testing. Affordable test strips and simple operating procedures support continued adoption among patients requiring periodic glucose checks.
The continuous glucose monitoring systems segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to growing demand for automated glucose tracking. The increasing use of real-time glucose alerts among insulin-treated patients supports segment growth.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Diabetes Type
Type 1 diabetes is expected to achieve a growth rate of 8.50% during the forecast period, due to the need for intensive glucose monitoring during insulin therapy. Frequent glucose fluctuations and hypoglycemia risks support sustained demand for accurate monitoring systems.
Type 2 diabetes segment is projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for glucose monitoring during treatment adjustments. The growing number of insulin-treated Type 2 diabetes patients supports segment growth.By End User
Home care dominated the end user segment in 2025, accounting for a share of 65.80%. This dominance is attributed to growing adoption of portable glucose meters for routine diabetes management. The convenience of self-testing and reduced need for frequent hospital visits support segment growth.
Diagnostic centers segment is estimated to register a growth rate of 6.50% during the forecast period, owing to expanding use of point-of-care glucose testing in outpatient diagnostic facilities. The need for rapid glucose assessment and timely clinical decisions supports segment expansion.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Regional Outlook North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
The North America blood glucose monitoring devices market accounted for the largest regional share of 41.37% in 2025.U.S. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services covers these devices for insulin-treated beneficiaries and patients with documented problematic hypoglycemia. Medicare also requires periodic clinical assessment to maintain coverage. This reimbursement framework improves access to prescription glucose sensors and supports recurring demand for monitoring supplies among eligible patients.Canada Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Diabetes Canada reports that Ontario provides coverage for up to 3,000 test strips annually for eligible patients using insulin. Provincial coverage arrangements encourage continued self-monitoring among diabetes patients. Differences in reimbursement eligibility also create opportunities for manufacturers offering affordable glucose monitoring solutions across Canadian provinces.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
The Asia Pacific blood glucose monitoring devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.China Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Healthy China Diabetes Prevention and Control Action Plan for 2024–2030 shapes the Chinese market. The National Health Commission aims to achieve standardized primary-level management coverage of at least 70% for patients with Type 2 diabetes by 2030. The plan also encourages wearable glucose monitoring technologies.India Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, approximately 181,873 centers were operational as of November 2025, with 36.70 crore diabetes screenings reported. This extensive primary healthcare network strengthens access to blood glucose testing and supports demand for affordable point-of-care glucose meters in underserved communities.Japan Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare provides reimbursement provisions for eligible continuous glucose monitoring systems, including devices used with insulin pumps. These arrangements encourage glucose monitoring among patients receiving intensive insulin therapy. The country's specialized diabetes care infrastructure supports continued demand for glucose sensors and compatible monitoring equipment.Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Europe's blood glucose monitoring devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period.UK Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
UK market is shaped by NHS England's implementation of hybrid closed-loop technology for eligible patients with Type 1 diabetes. These systems integrate continuous glucose monitors with insulin pumps to automate insulin delivery adjustments. The NHS reimbursement framework improves patient access to advanced glucose monitoring systems. The growing integration of automated insulin delivery technology into routine diabetes care supports demand for compatible glucose sensors and monitoring devices.Germany Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Germany supports statutory health insurance coverage for real-time continuous glucose monitoring among eligible insulin-dependent patients. The Federal Joint Committee recognizes these systems for patients requiring intensive insulin treatment under specified clinical conditions. This reimbursement structure encourages the use of sensor-based glucose monitoring in diabetes care. Established outpatient diabetes practices support continued device utilization and sensor replacement demand.Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
The Latin America blood glucose monitoring devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period. In Brazil, the Unified Health System (SUS) provides glucose test strips and lancets to eligible insulin-dependent patients. The Ministry of Health recommends three to four glucose tests daily for insulin users, supporting recurring demand for testing supplies.Mexico Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
Mexico's Social Security Institute (IMSS) is strengthening diabetes care through continuous glucose monitoring patches and point-of-care testing equipment. These technologies support glucose assessment and monitoring among patients receiving public healthcare services.Middle East & Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
The Middle East & Africa blood glucose monitoring devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period. In the UAE, Abu Dhabi's Department of Health recommends continuous glucose monitoring for adults and children with Type 1 diabetes. The guidelines also support its use among selected insulin-treated Type 2 diabetes patients, strengthening demand for wearable glucose sensors.South Africa Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
South Africa's public healthcare guidelines recommend home glucose monitoring three to four times daily for adults with Type 1 diabetes receiving basal-bolus insulin therapy. This requirement supports recurring demand for glucose meters and test strips.Competitive Landscape
The blood glucose monitoring devices market competitive landscape is consolidated, with established manufacturers dominating continuous glucose monitoring and major companies competing in conventional glucose testing. Key players such as Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Roche, Medtronic, Ascensia Diabetes Care, and LifeScan are estimated to account for over 80% of the global continuous glucose monitoring market share.
Established companies compete through sensor accuracy, reimbursement access, and distribution networks. Emerging manufacturers in the blood glucose monitoring devices market ecosystem focus on affordable testing systems, extended sensor wear, and minimally invasive monitoring technologies/List of Key and Emerging Players in Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
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Abbott Laboratories (US)
Dexcom, Inc. (US)
Terumo Corporation (Japan)
Medtronic plc (Ireland)
Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland)
LifeScan, Inc. (US)
ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan)
Sinocare Inc. (China)
i-SENS, Inc. (South Korea)
Nova Biomedical Corporation (US)
Bionime Corporation (Taiwan)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (US)
Nipro Corporation (Japan)
A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l. (Italy)
August 2026: Abbott Laboratories partnered with Google Health to integrate glucose data from its Lingo continuous glucose monitor with AI-powered personalized health insights.
July 2026: Dexcom received Health Canada authorization for its G7 15 Day continuous glucose monitoring system, offering up to 15.5 days of sensor wear for adults with diabetes.
June 2026: Dexcom announced the acquisition of Nutrisense to expand personalized nutrition coaching and continuous glucose monitoring services for diabetes management.
January 2026: Medtronic received U.S. FDA clearance for its MiniMed Go Smart MDI system, integrating Abbott's Instinct glucose sensor with insulin dosing data through a mobile applicationReport Scope
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 15.82 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 16.97 Billion
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 29.68 Billion
|CAGR
|7.24% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Study Period
|2025-2034
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Players
|Abbott Laboratories (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Product, By Diabetes Type, By End User
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
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