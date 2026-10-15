India's Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Rise 21.8 Pc To 4.54 Lakh Units In Sep: SIAM

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 21.8 per cent year-on-year to 4,54,574 units in September this year, according to the data released by industry body SIAM on Thursday.

However, total passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 3,73,347 units in September last year, the data showed.

Total two-wheeler sales rose 13.5 per cent to 24.63 lakh units last month as against 21.70 lakh units in September last year, SIAM said.

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 16 per cent to 98,162 units last month as against 84,635 units in the year-ago period.

Earlier in October, the industry data showed that the domestic electric vehicle market scaled its highest-ever monthly record in September with total retail sales reaching 3,33,634 units, up 74 per cent year-on-year (YoY)

According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) earlier in October, EV penetration across vehicle categories rose to approximately 13 per cent, compared to around 10 per cent in September last year.

The record performance was driven by strong demand across mass-market segments, particularly electric two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, both of which registered their highest-ever monthly retails.

Segment-wise, electric two-wheeler (E2W) retail sales surged to an all-time high of 2,07,314 units, up 88.67 per cent YoY and 13.16 per cent month-on-month (MoM). Penetration improved to 11.6 per cent compared with 8.2 per cent a year ago.

Electric passenger vehicle (EPV) retail sales touched a new high of 36,108 units, registering 94.56 per cent YoY and 17.63 per cent MoM growth as penetration increased to 8.5 per cent, up from 5.7 per cent last year.

Moreover, electric three-wheeler (E3W) retail sales rose to 86,024 units, up 40 per cent YoY and 7.74 per cent MoM. The category's EV penetration remained exceptionally strong at 64.9 per cent.